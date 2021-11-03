WIN a Traeger grill worth over £1000 for cooking all year round

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s competition time! We’ve teamed up with Traeger Grills to give away a Traeger Ironwood 650 – one of the best BBQs out there – and a selection of extras for one lucky reader.

Win a Traeger Ironwood 650 grill

Ideal for cooking up a storm all year round, the Traeger Ironwood 650 makes cooking even Christmas dinner faster, easier and more flavoursome. You can grill everything from turkey, goose or ham to roast potatoes, veggies (including sprouts!) and homemade gravy. Even smoked mulled wine or cookies can be whipped up in this bad boy.

The Traeger Ironwood 650 features WiFIRE® technology so you can control the grill from anywhere. The grill has a temperature range of 75ºC to 260ºC and a D2® Controller with Turbo Temp to heat the grill faster. Plus, its digital meat probe will ensure precise readings, while the double sidewall insulation keeps the temperature consistent in any weather.

You can choose Super smoke mode and the Downdraft Exhaust® to maximise smoky flavour. And the smoke/sear setting means you can adjust the grill grate position to make cooking a breeze.

The winner will also receive a limited edition turkey wood pellet and brining kit, perfect for cooking your Christmas dinner. The wood pellets feature a mix of maple, hickory, and a hint of Rosemary. And the blend will infuse your bird with bold, savoury flavour and with Traeger’s Orange Brine & Turkey Rub Kit, you’ll cook the juiciest, tastiest turkey you’ve ever had.

There’s also a handy XXL spatula with a strong teak wood handle that’ll make moving larger items like turkeys easier. And the stainless steel tongs with serrated edges will give you a reliable grip to flip, rotate and move food.

Video Of The Week

Most importantly, the winner will receive a full length, heavy duty cover to protect the grill from all weather conditions. Plus, a pack of drip trays to make light work of cleaning the grill.

Enter the competition

For your chance to win a Traeger Ironwood 650 grill and accessories, all you need to do is answer the question and fill in the form below. Entries close at midnight on 17th November, so good luck!