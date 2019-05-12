Flowers and fabulous photos are a pairing as old as time. And social media site Instagram is the vehicle many people now turn to, to show off these stunning snaps.

Now new research from SerenataFlowers — the UK’s leading online florist — has revealed which bloom has most bowled over Instagram users, according to the number of times its hashtag has been used.

Claiming the number 1. spot in the top ten ranking is ‘#rose’, which has been used on Instagram more than 32 million times, a figure which has tripled since October 2016 (when it was used 10.9 million times).

The full list reads as follows:

1. #rose – 32,230,239

2. #cherryblossom – 6,902,637

3. #tulip – 5,510,760

4. #sunflower – 5,017,926

5. #daisy – 4,261,896

6. #orchid – 3,019,203

7. #lily – 2,825,846

8. #hydrangea – 2,079,882

9. #peonies – 2,006,050

10. #iris – 1,632,902

Commenting on the findings, Lucia Polla, marketing manager at SerenataFlowers.com, said: ‘I suspect roses will always remain firmly at the top of the list when it comes to the most popular flowers.

‘Trends come and go, for example in recent years we’ve seen a rise in demand for British flowers and exotic flower varieties, but roses have been given as a symbol of love for centuries and offer such charm and beauty it’s easy to see why so many Instagram users feel compelled to photograph them.

‘It’s also comes as no surprise that roses are the number one most commonly bought flower on our website, together with lilies.’

We don’t know about you but who else has been inspired to head out into their garden and give their flower beds and floral displays a refresh?

Which is your favourite flower from the list?