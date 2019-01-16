This affordable flower is set to become the hottest trend of 2019 – but can you guess what it is?

And there's a colour to suit every interiors scheme...

Spring hasn’t yet sprung. But it’s never too early to start making room in our homes for a whole host of year-round houseplants that help to bring the outside in.

Plants with a punch: Houseplant trends 2019 – we reveal the foliage that’s growing popular this year

And for those keen to stay on-trend when it comes to their display of beautiful blooms, then they need no look no further than the British orchid.

According to figures from Waitrose & Partners sales of this exotic flower have leaped by 43 per cent year-on-year, while searches for terms including diverse flowering plant and fragrant blooms have also jumped up by 67 per cent year-on-year.

Despite normally growing in tropical climes, Waitrose & Partners orchids grown by Double H Nursery in Milton Keynes thrive in carefully controlled conditions, and more than two million plants are grown each year.

Priced from just £7.50 customers can snap up this striking plant in branch, or at waitrosegarden.com and waitroseflorist.com, and they’re the perfect way to add a welcome touch of greenery to any space.

Commenting on the above figures Chris Wood, Product Developer for Horticulture and Outdoor for Waitrose & Partners comments: ‘Orchids bring vibrant colour to a home, are low maintenance and continue to flower throughout the year. Even when you might think that the plant might have perished, it will come back and flower at a later date, making this a perfect houseplant for those who might not be very green-fingered.

‘We sell over 100 varieties of orchids and our customers particularly like our Violet Queen variety which has was won an Award of Garden Merit from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) last year.’

Both Waitrose Florist and the Royal Horticultural Society offer detailed online guides which have step-by-step advice on how to care for your orchids, including pointers on feeding, watering, positioning, re-potting and what to do in both the growing and rest seasons.

Video Of The Week

And once you’ve mastered the art of keeping your orchid in tip top condition, it’s bound to provide a boost to your indoor gardening prowess. Wilting woes? That’s so 2018…

Over on Instagram happy customers have shown that their Waitrose orchids are still going strong.

The simply stunning one…

The one with unique petal pattern…

The miniature one…

The glory of green fingers: 5 top tips to help boost your gardening skills

All that’s left now is to pimp is to choose the perfect pot. Ideas, Ideas.