I’ve been looking for a smart home alarm system that’ll protect my home and give me some extra peace of mind, and this Yale smart home family alarm kit looks like a piece of cake to use. You can control the alarm system from anywhere on your smartphone, and if you snap it up today, you’ll save £50 with this Yale smart home alarm system sale at Curry’s.

Yale smart home alarm system sale

Yale Sync IA-320 Smart Home Alarm Family Kit: was £279, now £299, Curry’s



Make sure your home is secure and protected with this smart home alarm system, that puts you firmly in control. Check in on your home from anywhere using the app on your smartphone, and receive alerts if the alarm is triggered. You can save £50 on this simple-to-use smart alarm. But the discount ends today so you’ll need to be quick.

View deal: Yale Sync IA-320 Smart Home Alarm Family Kit, was £279, now £229, Curry’s

As well as being able to control the Yale Sync AI-320 Smart Home Alarm Family Kit from anywhere using the Yale smartphone app, the smart alarm also works with Philips Hue, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. That means you can arm or disarm it using just your voice. For an added visual deterrent, you can integrate it with Philips Hue lights around your home. These will flash red when the alarm sounds. And if you combine it with a smart video doorbell, your home security is covered on all bases.

Want to leave your pooch home alone while you’re out? The system can be set to part-arm so your home is still secure but there’s no chance of your furry friends setting off a false alarm.

Are you lucky enough to have a garden office for working from home (definitely on my wish list this year!)? Or have you got a shed packed with expensive power tools? Then we have good news – the smart alarm has a 200m range. It can therefore cover any outbuildings on the same, wireless system.

So if you want to feel that bit safer at home as the dark, winter nights draw in, snap up Curry’s Yale Sync IA-320 Smart Home Alarm Family Kit deal before it ends today.

Stay safe folks!