If you’re a keen Hincher, you might need to make some space under your kitchen sink. Zoflora has just brought out a new fragrance, Zoflora Midnight Blooms!

The cult cleaning product Zoflora promises to disinfect your home and leave it smelling sweet with just a capful. The disinfectant earned its place as a cleaning must-have, thanks to clean-fluencer Mrs Hinch singing its praises on Instagram.

Zoflora Midnight Blooms

Soon, every member of the Hinch army will be rushing to the shops to stock up on bottles of the surprisingly deliciously-scented disinfectant. There is a myriad of Zoflora scents to choose from such as Lavender, Lemon, even Country Garden.

The new fragrance, Zoflora Midnight Blooms is a captivating and long-lasting fragrance. The distinctive floral scent features notes of orange blossom and oriental rose. These citrus top notes are combined with rich and woody amber undertones for a luxurious scent.

However, if you are hoping to have your home smelling like an exotic floral oasis, you’d better get to the shops quick, as the new fragrance is limited edition.

Buy in store: Zoflora Midnight Blooms, £1.48, at Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons

Midnight Blooms will be available in 120ml bottles from mid-January at Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

When we first came across Zoflora, we were sceptical about why a disinfectant had Instagram in a spin. We lost count of the number of shots of stockpiles of Zoflora that started popping up on our feed.

However, after our Digital Editor Amy gave a bottle of the cult cleaning product a try, she is still singing its praises. She claims her house has never smelt so good.

Video Of The Week

One of our favourite top tips for using the disinfectant is keeping a mix of Zoflora diluted in water in a trigger spray bottle. Then it’s always on hand and ready for disinfecting kitchen worktops, sinks and cupboard doors.

If you’ve been chopping onions or preparing a fish dish in the kitchen, just a quick spritz will get rid of food odours. A spray will also work wonders when keeping a bin smelling sweet.

Will you be adding Zoflora Midnight Blooms to your cleaning cupboard?