I’m on a mission to make my tiny kitchen feel bigger – and IKEA’s £3 suction shelf is exactly what I need

When looking for storage solutions for my home, the first place I check is always IKEA. Recently, I was looking for ways to make my poky kitchen look less cluttered, and that is when I discovered the ÖBONÄS shelving collection - renter-friendly, with no screws required!

Also perfect for practical bathroom storage, the ÖBONÄS shelving collection uses suction cups to fix onto your kitchen tiles, providing vertical kitchen storage ideas for your home.

And it was the £3 wall shelf that captured my attention (currently £2 in the sale). Perfect for holding seasonings, oils, and kitchen utensils, it’s a cheap and cheerful storage upgrade any home chef needs.

For someone who loves cooking and hosting, I have a tiny, and I mean tiny, kitchen. Because of this, I like to keep one eye on the latest kitchen storage trends at all times. I’ve already invested in the Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Under Shelf Storage (£11 at Amazon) to give me extra cupboard space, and the OXO Good Grips Storage Bags (£20 at Amazon) have made organising my fridge and meal prepping easier.

However, my sink space is still a little untidy, which is why I was first attracted to the ÖBONÄS wall shelf. The handy shelf is the perfect size for holding sponges and soap.

It is also available in sleek, contemporary green and beige colourways, which, in my opinion, will suit most kitchen colour schemes . My rental flat has plain white tiled walls, so I think the green shelving units could actually help brighten the space up.

(Image credit: IKEA)

I also spotted ÖBONÄS suction hooks for just £1, and a handy £1.50 container which could be used to hold and hang utensils by your oven - another excellent idea if you’re short on space.

The ÖBONÄS collection is designed to be used in areas with high humidity, such as your bathroom or kitchen. However, some reviews do mention that suction cups can slip, so I’d recommend thoroughly cleaning and drying your kitchen tiles first before use.

Alternatively, if you don’t have an IKEA local to you, I have tracked down some handy kitchen storage alternatives.

Dunelm Black Smart Industrial Corner Storage Rack £25 at Dunelm This handy rack, utilised your corner space to make more room for seasonings, oils and utensils. Devesanter Devesanter Spice Racks Wall 2 Pack £19.99 at Amazon These spice racks require no drilling, and can be attached to your kictchen wall via strong adhesive installation. Dunelm Black Mesh 3 Tier Storage Trolley £15 at Dunelm I've found narrow storage trolleys, that can slot at the end of your worksurface, are really handy for providing extra storage space. This three-tier trolley is perfect for pantry items.

Kitchen storage isn’t exactly the most glam of topics, but it can make a real difference to one of your home’s most-used spaces. And IKEA’s options are incredibly affordable and designed for smaller spaces - it’s a yes from me.