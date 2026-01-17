Stacey Dooley’s living room is effortlessly cool – this one Scandi feature truly makes it stand out

Stacey Dooley has just reminded us that paper lampshades aren't just for student houses; when done right, they are a timeless, Scandi lighting feature that will elevate any room. Her white, paper dome is perfect for diffusing warm, cosy lighting this winter.

Take it from me, Stacey Dooley is a style icon, and her takes on the biggest and best home decor trends are a constant source of inspiration for the Ideal Home team. From her sleek paint collection with COAT Paints , to a bang-on-trend dark wood kitchen , Stacey’s home is the perfect mix of warm, homely and stylish.

In a recent Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s birthday, I couldn’t help but notice Stacey’s giant paper lampshade in her living room. Here’s why I think it’s the perfect choice for your living room lighting ideas .

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) A photo posted by on

I don’t know the exact lampshade in Stacey’s living room, but I’ve done some digging, and I believe it is HAY Rice Paper Shade (was £104, now £83.20 at Holloways of Ludlow) . While on the pricier side, HAY’s contemporary, sleek style is worth the investment if you can afford it.

Stacey Dooley’s interior style is effortlessly cool, and her Scandi-style lampshade is reflective of that. Its huge size dominates the room, making it a clear statement piece; however, it does not overpower her living room. Instead, it perfectly complements her green and cream-painted walls.

Paper shades have a natural look, which is perfect for creating a relaxing atmosphere and adding to your biophilic design ideas . This is largely because of the way they diffuse light. As light passes through the paper shade, it softens, creating that warm, cosy atmosphere we all crave during the colder months.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Anna Stathaki)

‘Paper lampshades have a quiet simplicity and lightness to them that has made them enduringly popular. Most often designed in sculptural, curved forms, they lend a softness that balances larger-scale forms without visual heaviness,’ says Mara Rypacek Miller, Founder of Industville .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘As a result, they work beautifully as a statement piece while still allowing the rest of the room to breathe. Paper shades also boast a unique organic texture and a connection to the outside, being made from a natural material. This materiality immediately establishes a feeling of serenity, encapsulating Scandi or Japandi style beautifully.

‘The cloud-like silhouette also scatters light in a soothing and nuanced way, providing a calm and uplifting atmosphere. This makes paper shades ideal for spaces where mood matters most, such as living rooms, bedrooms and dining areas, where ambient lighting helps the room feel relaxed and inviting.’

How to style paper lampshades

The beauty of paper shades is that they are so easy to style and will happily suit any living room colour scheme ; however, they do lean towards more minimalist interiors than maximalist ones.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

‘Paper lampshades tend to suit minimalist, bohemian, and contemporary interior styles, ones that embody quiet luxury. They’re versatile, though, and can weave seamlessly into many interior styles - especially in living rooms and bedrooms where the cosy feel is desired. Low light is not suitable for every room, in kitchens and offices, where lights need to be illuminating for functionality, paper lampshades may not be suitable,’ says Laura Rich , Creative Lead for Product at Furniturebox .

‘Scandi-style interiors are increasingly popular, and paper or light material lampshades exude that minimalist, functional style typical of a Scandi, ‘hygge’ or cosy way of living. Soft, diffused glow lighting promotes a sense of wellbeing, prioritising comfort and warmth, and steers away from maximalism and extravagant textures and patterns.’

If you’re a fan of this style, I’ve tracked down a few more stylish options so that you can get the look, too.

Dunelm Paper Lantern Easy Fit Pendant Shade £5 at Dunelm At 40cm by 40cm, this isn't as grand a shade as Stacey's, but it's well reviewed and diffuses light beautifully. Habitat Habitat 60 Cirro White Paper Easy Fit Lampshade - 45cm £5 at Habitat I love the structured style of this shade. It's perfect if you want to incorporate your own style into the trend. John Lewis ANYDAY John Lewis Easy-To-Fit Paper Ceiling Shade, White £25 at John Lewis At H52 x W60 x D60cm, this whopping shade is a similar size to Stacey's at a fraction of the cost.

If you’re on a mission to make your home feel cosier, a paper lampshade can really help. Offering soft, diffused light with a cloud-like look, they are a stylish choice for any living room.