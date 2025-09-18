Will vinyl floor panels look good? I've tried them instead of tiling my bathroom and have a very strong opinion
Lara Winter took the plunge and tried vinyl floor panels on her bathroom floor instead of tiles – this is her honest take on how it went
Welcome to the first in a new series of columns by Lara Winter, as she joins Ideal Home's Open House to show how she has transformed her country cottage with a host of clever and charming decor ideas.
I’m kicking off my very first column by diving straight into a slightly controversial home DIY debate: are self-adhesive tiles a genius budget hack, or a recipe for a sticky mess?
If you've ever stepped into our modern cottage, you'll know I like to do things a little differently. I’m drawn to the charm of a classic country aesthetic, but I can never resist mixing in bold colours, playful touches, and a hint of the unexpected. And I’m a firm believer that style shouldn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, or a team of professionals. Which brings me neatly to the current dilemma in my bathroom.
When we moved in, we inherited a bathroom that was... aggressively beige. As you can see in the picture above, it had beige tiles from floor to ceiling. It couldn’t have been less "me" if it tried. I slapped on a coat of crisp white paint and optimistically set out to hand-stencil every tile with a delicate green pattern. I made it as far as the shower before admitting defeat. Turns out, it was the most mind-numbing, time-consuming project I’ve ever attempted.
So, the floor remained plain white. Not ideal when you share your home with two energetic little boys, a fluffy (read: messy) cat, and a husband who somehow floods the bathroom every time he has a bath.
I needed a solution that was faster, cleaner, and nowhere near as expensive as ripping out the old tiles. That’s when I discovered self-adhesive vinyl floor panels - not tiles, panels, which means fewer joints (and hopefully fewer edges curling up over time). Even better? I found the exact pattern I’d been dreaming of: a gorgeous checkerboard of terracotta and cream. I was already mentally redecorating the whole room around them.
But of course, doubts crept in. Could I lay them evenly? Would they survive the daily chaos of family life? Worst of all, would they end up looking cheap?
Then again, if you know me, you’ll know the answer was already decided. The panels were ordered the moment I saw them. Because once I get an idea in my head… there’s no turning back.
Fast forward to a quiet evening: the husband was working late, the kids were tucked up in bed, and I was dressed in my finest decorating overalls – ready to take the plunge.
I’ll be honest, laying that first panel wasn’t exactly a breeze. Getting it perfectly straight and bubble-free took a bit of trial and error. But compared to hand-stencilling tiles? A total walk in the park. I quickly found my rhythm: peel back about 10cm of the backing paper, press the panel down, and smooth it out with a kitchen towel. Repeat.
The trickiest part? The joins. Our house is charmingly crooked, which means nothing is quite level or square. I found that overlapping the panels just slightly gave the neatest result. And the part I’d dreaded most, cutting the vinyl to fit snugly around the sink, toilet, and a maze of pipes, turned out to be surprisingly easy. A sharp Stanley knife and a bit of patience did the trick.
What I wasn’t prepared for, though, was the moment I finally stood up, cracked my back, and took it all in: my dream bathroom floor, right there in front of me. It was everything I’d imagined and more. The pattern. The colours. The finish. It didn’t just not look cheap – it looked utterly perfect.
A warm, earthy checkerboard of terracotta and cream, just as I’d pictured. Love at first sight.
I couldn’t wait to start styling the rest of the space, layering in all the cosy, lived-in touches that make a room feel like home.
Ah yes, now to the big question: but what about durability? Don’t worry, I was getting to that.
Three months in, and I can confidently say they’ve held up beautifully. The only casualty so far? A tiny mark left by a heavy toothbrush holder that took a tumble. Honestly, even a ceramic tile would’ve been chipped or cracked in that situation. Life happens.
Other than that, the floor still looks exactly as it did the day I put it down. No peeling edges, no bubbling, no signs of wear. They’re a breeze to clean, and I’d use them again in a heartbeat, especially in a bathroom or any room where you're not dragging heavy furniture across the floor every five minutes.
I love the result so much that the bathroom door now stays permanently open… and you’ll often catch me lingering in the hallway, just admiring my terracotta-and-cream masterpiece like a proud parent.
Lara is originally from Germany, where she studied Special Educational Needs before moving to England in 2016. She now runs the instagram account What A View Cottage which has over 240,000 followers, who tune in to be inspired by her modern take on rustic style.
Lara has always had a creative streak and the urge to experiment with colours and different layouts made her rearrange the furniture of her childhood bedroom constantly. These days she lives with her husband, their two sons and their fluffy, ginger cat Gizmo in a modern cottage in Wiltshire. She loves to create cosy, lived in spaces with lots of texture and the use of colour. Her specialty is to give rooms that cottage feel with a modern and sometimes unexpected twist and she's not afraid to mix interior styles.
