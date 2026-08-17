Sorry stripes, but this is the pattern I can’t stop buying

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"If in doubt, go for a stripe" is a motto I live by. But another often-overlooked "neutral" patter is gingham.

Your Honour, I swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth when it comes to all thing's gingham: I am slowly becoming obsessed (I know this word is overused, but I am speaking the truth).

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Why it works

Much like the timeless stripe, gingham adds pattern and colour to a room without completely stealing the spotlight (unless you want it to, in which case, go for a wide scale!).

It plays incredibly well with florals, plains, and other patterns. It’s an interior designer favourite for a reason, and it’s also a relatively affordable way to upgrade your space since the price per metre is fairly low.

For the ultimate balance of price and quality in ginghams and stripes, you cannot beat Ian Mankin.

Where to use it

Once reserved strictly for picnic blankets and traditional tablecloths, gingham has broken free. You can introduce it anywhere and in any form:

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The quick fix: Pop a gingham cushion into an existing mix of cushions.

Pop a gingham cushion into an existing mix of cushions. The window: A loose Roman blind works beautifully in a bathroom.

A loose Roman blind works beautifully in a bathroom. The trend: There is a gorgeous new trend for laying tiles in a gingham format. If you’re lucky enough to have a small utility space or a downstairs loo, this looks incredible.

There is a gorgeous new trend for laying tiles in a gingham format. If you’re lucky enough to have a small utility space or a downstairs loo, this looks incredible. The hideaway: It makes a fantastic fabric choice for cupboard skirts (you know, the ones used to hide washing machines instead of a bulky door).

Let’s break down the choices and explore a few more while we’re in gingham land…

1. Statement beds

Posie & Penn offer pull-out beds in an array of gingham colours that act as a real statement piece.

While often seen in children’s rooms, there’s absolutely no reason why you couldn’t add one to a spare bedroom or office – it makes for a beautiful place to sit between Teams meetings.

Robyn over at @renovating_belgraveplace used the red version in her home, and it is nothing short of sensational.

(Image credit: @renovating_belgraveplace)

2. Window dressings

When I was searching for navy window dressings for my landing, I knew I wanted a gingham Roman blind. I already had a striped curtain downstairs, and I wanted them to work together in terms of colour but offer a point of difference in pattern while staying in the same design family.

This was my first foray into gingham, and it went so well that I’ve already added gingham curtains to our spare bedroom. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. When it works, it works!

If you’re having bespoke curtains or blinds made, consider adding a gingham lining to the back. It’s an elevated, unexpected finish that will instantly make you smile when you look up at your windows as you arrive home of an evening.

(Image credit: Grace H)

3. Walls and floors

I am a massive fan of a statement wall, and gingham is a brilliant choice. Whether you opt for wallpaper (check out the affordable options from Dunelm) or tiles laid in a gingham/plaid format, you really can’t go wrong.

Because gingham is a classic, it’s unlikely to date, but it still adds an unexpected, chic element to a room. There's also no reason why you couldn’t bring this pattern down to the floors, too. The possibilities are endless.

4. Cushions, lamps, and accessories

If in doubt, a little gingham will always save the day. We recently added a pair of gingham cushions with contrast piping to our office.

Because the wallpaper we used is quite bold and geometric, the gingham works better than a stripe (as it contrasts nicely with the zigzag lines of the wallpaper) while ensuring future cushion swaps stay in harmony.

I also have a lampshade made in a large-scale yellow gingham and desperately want to add more to the house. Next up, I’m thinking of switching out some living room cushions – I just can't get enough. Gingham galore!

(Image credit: Grace H)

5. Bedding and table linens

The most effortless and obvious way to embrace the trend is through bedding and tablecloths. You can’t go far wrong with Piglet in Bed or Secret Linen Store for both as their quality is top notch – the Saffron Gilbert Gingham from Secret Linen Store has caught my gingham-loving eye recently.

Why not mix and match different colour ginghams like Kirsty @stayinginstudio – how good does her layered bedding look?

For a more budget-friendly option, H&M Home is my absolute go-to for large-scale gingham tablecloths. I have a yellow version that is one of my all-time favourites, and it cost about the same as a Friday night takeaway!

(Image credit: @stayinginstudio)

6. Sink skirts

I think I need to do a whole separate post on my love for sink skirting, because it’s such a good way of adding pattern and texture to an unexpected place like a bathroom. Gingham and stripes reign supreme here – just a quick scroll through Pinterest will present you with a whole selection of gingham sink skirts that are an absolute treat for the eyes.

I absolutely adore this image by @kitandco_ as the sink skirt adds a touch of whimsy and charm. 10/10 for styling too. No notes.

Bathrooms, kitchens, utilities, you name it, add a sink skirt and it’ll instantly cosy up the space. (The same rules apply to bed skirts and valances, too!)

(Image credit: @kitandco_& / @capietra)

So, to wrap up my case for the defence: if you’re looking to inject some timeless, affordable charm into your home, gingham is the answer.

But in the spirit of telling the whole truth, I have to warn you – once you let one little checked cushion or Roman blind through the door, it’s a slippery slope to total gingham takeover. Don't say I didn't warn you!

I rest my case, Your Honour!