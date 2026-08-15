Can a neighbour complain about my bird feeder? The conditions under which a council will take this issue seriously (and put you at risk of a fine)

Experts have revealed exactly what you should do if a neighbour complains about your bird feeder to the council, and while it isn't exactly a legal issue, it is important that you do something about your neighbour's concerns.

Just because you love attracting birds to your garden, it doesn’t mean the rest of your street is an equal fan. And while I always wax lyrical about the benefits of wildlife garden ideas , it’s just as important to ensure you’re following them responsibly.

If your bird feeder is attracting pests and causing a mess, your neighbour may be inclined to report it to the council. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Can a neighbour complain about my bird feeder?

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that most people will not be against birds visiting your feeder. In fact, plenty of us are keen to help birds by adding bird-friendly features like birdboxes, baths and feeders to outdoor spaces. I’m always keen to learn the features bird-friendly gardens always have.

However, issues do arise when you’re not following best practices with your feeder, such as cleaning it regularly or deterring rats from your feeder - and this is where your neighbour might have an issue.

(Image credit: Getty Images/bearacreative)

You can also be reported for excessive feeding, which consists of feeding birds irresponsibly, attracting larger birds like gulls, crows or pigeons to your feeder or pests like rats and squirrels. This can cause problems like noise and fouling for your neighbours.

‘The most common complaints relate to the mess and pests that bird feeders can attract,' explains Peter Thum-Bonanno, co-founder and CTO at GetAgent . 'Seed spillage on the ground draws rats and mice, which is a legitimate concern and one councils take seriously. Pigeons gathering in large numbers can cause noise and fouling issues that affect neighbouring properties. In these specific circumstances, a neighbour does have reasonable grounds to raise a complaint, whether to the council or directly to the feeder owner.'

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‘Councils have limited direct powers over a bird feeder itself, but they can act if it is contributing to a demonstrable pest problem or a statutory nuisance. If a feeder is attracting rats in significant numbers, environmental health officers can investigate and can require the homeowner to take steps to resolve the issue, which typically means removing or relocating the feeder, improving hygiene around it or using squirrel-proof and spill-free feeder designs. A council is very unlikely to take action over a tidy, well-managed feeder with no associated pest problem.’

What should you do if a neighbour complains

Councils will most likely view complaints about bird feeders as a civil matter and something that should be resolved between neighbours. So if you find yourself with an unhappy neighbour, you should listen to concerns and take appropriate action. For example, clean your bird feeder to reduce pests.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alan Tunnicliffe Photography)

‘It is important to clear away any mess from bird feeders and bird droppings regularly to keep feeding areas hygienic and disease-free. Any open tray feeders shouldn't be used; instead choose enclosed, tubular feeders that stop larger birds from knocking food onto the ground,' says Lucy Taylor, a wildlife expert from Vine House Farm .

‘The council will generally not take any action if your bird feeder is clean and on private property, as they view this as a private, civil matter. However, they may intervene if the feeder leads to serious issues like pest infestations, an accumulation of rotting food waste, or a nuisance affecting neighbours.

'If complaints persist and there is evidence of poor hygiene, you may receive an informal letter or be advised on responsible feeding. In severe cases involving persistent neglect, councils can issue a Community Protection Notice for antisocial behaviour, which can result in a fine if ignored.’

Jacobi Jayne Bottle Brush £5.99 at Amazon UK It's worth investing in a special bird feeder brush to clean to ensure you reach all the tricky parts. Inspired Inspired Bird Feeder Cleaner and Sanitiser £6.99 at Amazon UK You can buy a bird feeder cleaner, which will sanitise the feeder without using chemicals that put birds at risk. DIVCHI Divchi Squirrel Baffle Dome £13.64 at Amazon UK Add a baffle to your feeder pole to prevent larger predators, like squirrels, from accessing your feed.

There you have it. If your feeder is well-maintained, not attracting pests or causing excessive mess, you do not have to remove it.