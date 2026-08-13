‘Body doubling’ is the psychological hack you need to declutter your home – it banishes distractions, holds you accountable and gets the job done fast

We all want a tidy home, but this is easier said than done. Everyday mess, busy schedules and our unique characteristics can make it incredibly difficult to keep on top of clutter. And the more this builds up, the harder it becomes to solve.

In fact, there are so many decluttering methods out there because decluttering isn’t a one-size-fits-all task. While some people have the time and the patience to dedicate an entire day to their decluttering checklist, others get easily distracted and struggle to stay on task. And this is where ‘body doubling’ can help.

This psychological hack has risen to popularity within the ADHD and neurodivergent communities, as it can help you maintain the motivation and drive to tidy your home quickly. However, anyone can try this decluttering trick in their own homes, and I asked professional organisers how to use it for maximum impact.

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What is body doubling?

As Jo Helsby, Professional Organiser and Founder of Perfect Order, explains, ‘Body doubling is when another person stays with you while you complete a task.’

This is a step away from traditional decluttering methods, which are typically meant to be completed solo. By adding another person into the mix, they can combat a person’s decluttering frustrations, prevent distractions and make the process more enjoyable.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co, says that body doubling can also help with decision fatigue when decluttering.

She explains, ‘Decluttering alone can often feel daunting, which means people struggle to start or lose momentum. Body doubling can be especially helpful for people with ADHD or anyone who feels overwhelmed by the amount they need to do.’

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After all, decluttering isn’t one big task that can be ticked off a to-do list in one fell swoop. Decluttering a single room can result in hundreds of tiny decisions that play on the mind and the emotions, and those who find it difficult to concentrate can often give up without making any headway. Especially if they feel alone and know they need to get rid of emotional clutter.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

With another body to help, the decluttering process can ‘feel much more achievable,’ says Ellie Fife, Founder of Holistic Life Organising. ‘Having someone alongside you can help you stay on track, reduce distractions and prevent you from abandoning the task halfway through. It turns a task that can feel overwhelming into one that feels much more manageable, focused and supported.’

However, body doubling needs to be done correctly if you want to see - and feel - its impact on your home and your life.

How to use body doubling to declutter

1. Choose your helper wisely

Body doubling shouldn’t be confused with a morning natter with your best friend. To get the most out of this psychological hack, you need to choose your helper properly - and they also need to know what they’re getting into.

As Jo explains, ‘A body double can be a friend, family member or professional organiser like me, but they need to understand that their role is to support rather than take over. They should not pressure you to throw things away or make comments about what you own.’

She adds, ‘A useful body double might ask where an item belongs, whether you use it or what is making the decision difficult.’ So, if you struggle with motivation and distractions, you should avoid choosing a helper with similar characteristics or traits.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

2. If there’s nobody to help, watch a video

If you struggle with social interaction, body doubling may not seem like the decluttering method for you. However, you don’t necessarily need someone in your home to help you tidy up your space.

Sometimes, watching someone completing similar tasks is enough to motivate you and encourage you to continue. Shannon says, ‘Watching decluttering videos on YouTube can create a similar effect by giving you the feeling of working alongside someone else while you complete your own task.’

This may not be as effective as having a physical person to help you, as it’s very easy to stop a video when there’s nobody there to hold you accountable. Nevertheless, it’s an alternative to consider if that isn’t an option you want to explore.

3. Agree on a starting point, and check in periodically

Decluttering an entire house - or even an entire room - can feel incredibly overwhelming. It can feel even more daunting if you’ve not tidied in a long time and clutter has built up. That’s why you may find it helpful to agree on a starting point when body doubling.

This can work in the same way as micro-decluttering, where you focus on a smaller task rather than the big picture. And Jo has found that many of her clients find this incredibly productive and that it reduces overwhelm when they’re struggling.

‘Agree on one small task at the start, such as sorting a single drawer, then check in when it is finished. The task needs to be specific. “Declutter the bedroom” is too broad and can leave you overwhelmed before you begin,’ she explains. Then, it should be easier to move from one smaller task to the next.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

4. Set a timer, if that’s helpful

Everyone is different, but if you struggle with motivation and distractions, it’s typically best to declutter in short bursts. So, using a timer and decluttering for a fixed block of time can help when you want to see visible results - like a ten-minute declutter, for example.

Not only does this require only a short window of concentration, but it also helps prevent overwhelm and burnout when decluttering decisions begin to weigh on you. You can then take a breather and check in with yourself.

Can you handle another ten minutes? Or should you try again tomorrow? Body doubling may be a hack to boost productivity, but you also need to ensure that it’s working for you at the same time. So, give it a try and see for yourself.

Qumox Pomodoro Timer £14.99 at Amazon UK This timer comes with a 5, 10, 30 or 60 minute countdown, so you can choose the timescale that works for you and your decluttering plans. Strata Urban 3x4l Plastic Storage Baskets With Lid £13 at Argos To keep track of your decluttering efforts, it can be helpful to separate your items into three baskets: Keep, Toss, and Donate. SWEETZER & ORANGE Daily Planner Notepad for Productivity £3.99 at Amazon UK While it doesn't work for everyone, I always find that having a list and writing down my decluttering priorities helps to focus my attention.

Will you be trying this decluttering hack?