Mortgage calculator: how much can I borrow?

Use our mortgage calculator to see how much you could borrow

Knowing how much you could afford to borrow for your mortgage is key when deciding to buy a property. Use our free mortgage calculator to see how much you could afford based on your personal circumstances.

Whether you’re a first time buyer who’s looking to get on the property ladder, or a homeowner looking to move to make space for a growing family, understanding the amount you could borrow is essential when it comes to beginning your search.

The calculator is quick and easy to use. Simply input your yearly income before tax and any guaranteed bonuses and hit calculate to find out how much you can borrow.

The amount you can borrow will also be impacted by how much you spend each month and the size of deposit you have.

This calculator provides an indication of how much you could borrow and is intended as a guide. Make sure you speak to various mortgage providers to find the best mortgage for you and your circumstances.