How to extend your kitchen on a budget — 11 tactics to still get the results you've been dreaming of without breaking the bank

Wondering how to extend a kitchen on a budget? Adding more space to your kitchen is one of the most exciting projects around – the perfect way not only to add value to a property but also to create a light, bright and sociable hub for all the family to enjoy.

That said, if you are planning a kitchen extension, there are plenty of considerations you'll need to make, from design features and wish list appliances, to more practical elements like cost and disruption.

If you need more space, but the thought of kitchen extension costs is keeping you up at night, our guide is here to help. We reached out to the experts to get their tips on how to add space without breaking the bank.

1. Don't build more than you need

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

When it comes to how much an extension costs, it might sound obvious, but the bigger the extension, the more it is likely to cost. So it pays to discuss exactly what you need from your kitchen extension ideas and how you plan on using them with your architect.

'If you decide you need to add extra space onto your home, the most obvious point to note is that the more you build, the more expensive the project is likely to be,' explains James Dale, director at James Dale Architect. 'For example, a single storey kitchen extension will generally be cheaper than a double storey extension.'

That said, it is also worth noting that two storey extensions, when looked at from a price per square metre perspective, tend to work out as more cost-effective, as you will still need groundworks and a roof no matter what.

James Dale Social Links Navigation Architect James Dale Architects are an established design practice based in north London, specialising in creating innovative, residential renovation and extensions for projects across London and the south east. All projects are design led with a contemporary approach internally and externally, resulting in reimagined modern dwellings.

2. Opt for a simple design

(Image credit: Future/Alasdair McIntosh)

If you want to stick to a budget, the simpler and more straightforward your extension ideas are, the cheaper they are likely to be. Once you start bringing in complex roof shapes, floor-to-ceiling glazing and intricate brickwork patterns, prices are going to soar.

The most cost-effective way to build an extension generally tends to be stick to uncomplicated 'box' shapes that can be fitted with standard-sized windows and doors.

When it comes to roof designs, depending on the coverings you opt for, flat roofs tend to work out a little cheaper than pitched roofs.

3. Stick to standard materials

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Once you start introducing hard-to-find and bespoke materials into your kitchen extension design, prices are going to rise.

'The materials and finishes you use can significantly impact your budget,' explains James Dale. 'With careful research, it is often possible to achieve the look and feel you want without overspending.'

Brick and blockwork tends to be the cheapest way of building an extension, while concrete look-a-like roof tiles lie at the more affordable side of the scale too. Alternatively, opting for machine-made as opposed to handmade clay tiles and bricks is a cheaper option too. Finally, don't discount timber cladding as a facing material as this too can prove a cost-effective yet attractive option.

4. Aim to stay within your Permitted Development rights

(Image credit: Future/Douglas Gibb)

Many kitchen extensions can be built using Permitted Development rights, which allow certain additions and changes to be made by homeowners without the need for planning permission.

By doing this, you will avoid planning fees and cut your overall costs so be sure to discuss this with your architect or house designer when it comes to the size of extension you can build without planning permission.

5. Plan well in advance and avoid late changes

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

The further ahead you can make plans the better as any last minute changes are likely to add to costs, particularly if they mean going back and undoing work that has already been carried out.

In addition, making as many decisions on your kitchen ideas as possible early on means that you will be able to take advantage of any deals you see on materials, fittings and fixtures. Many suppliers will hold on to items until you are ready for them to be delivered to site.

6. Take on some tasks on a DIY basis

(Image credit: Future)

The more work you can take on yourself, the less you will have to pay out for labour. While certain tasks such as bricklaying and roofing, as well as plastering and groundworks, are always going to be best left to the professionals, many homeowners roll up their sleeves and try their hand at lots of other extension-related tasks.

It might be that you only feel comfortable with jobs such as decorating and tiling, but don't discount things like laying engineered timber flooring, fitting skirting boards and architrave and even fitting the kitchen units themselves. But make sure you don't bite off more than you can chew, which can be a common extension mistake.

7. Use existing units where possible

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Construction costs and materials aside, don't forget that the new kitchen itself is going to make up a considerable amount of what you spend overall.

There are two approaches you can take here – reuse what you have or shop around for canny deals.

'Kitchen units themselves can be a substantial investment, but it is often possible to refresh an existing kitchen with new doors or by having them custom painted which can be a budget-friendly approach,' advises James Dale.

It is also worth looking into how to sell your old kitchen in order to raise funds for a new one.

Shop kitchen unit paints

Johnstone's 431004 Cupboard Paint Was £18.00 now £14.40 at Amazon Perfect for breathing new life into your existing, tired kitchen cupboards, this paint comes in a good range of on-trend colours and requires no primer to be applied first. It is also quick to dry. Dulux Retail Cupboard Paint £28.62 at B&Q With no need for an undercoat, this kitchen unit paint is super-hardwearing, making it perfect for busy spaces and family kitchens. Only six hours is required between coats and the satin finish is easy to wipe down. Rust-Oleum Scrubbable Kitchen Cupboard Paint in Satin Finish £28.99 at Amazon Available in 110 different colours, this paint can be applied to melamine, wood and laminate cupboards. No primer or topcoat is required and its consistency means it can be applied with a brush or roller.

8. Mix and match bespoke with standard

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

In terms of budget kitchen ideas, it usually pays to shop around for individual elements of a kitchen rather than opting for a one-stop-shop approach.

'To renovate a kitchen on the cheap you could buy unit carcasses from somewhere like IKEA and then arrange for your own worktop to be installed and your own doors to be made,' suggests architect Graham Ford of Graham Ford Architects. 'You want to spend money on the things you can see and touch in the kitchen.'

Unit carcasses can usually be picked up relatively cheaply from DIY superstores and dressed up with higher end doors and hardware.

Graham Ford Social Links Navigation Architect Graham is the founder of Graham Ford Architects and has over 22 years experience working on residential, academic, sustainable and commercial projects including the London 2012 Olympic Games. He's the author of "The Total Environment Masterplan" and has lectured at the University of Manchester, Reading and Portsmouth.

9. Embrace the beauty of raw finishes

(Image credit: James Dale Architect)

Raw, unfinished walls and furniture can really add a certain individuality to kitchen extensions and offer a fresh, contemporary look – plus they can often be achieved without spending a fortune.

'You can create interesting and cost-effective design details in your kitchen this way,' says James Dale. 'Internally, at one of our projects, the walls have been left as raw plaster, creating a warm, textured finish to the room which also reduced the decorating budget.'

Bare wood kitchens are on the list of kitchen trends making a comeback, or you could seek out those that come unpainted, ready for you to finish. You might also like to consider is oriented strand board (OSB) as an internal wall and ceiling finish – strikingly modern yet budget friendly.

10. Investigate the second-hand kitchen market

(Image credit: Rehome)

There is now a huge amount of choice when it comes to second-hand – or preloved – kitchens, and homeowners can make some really significant savings here.

Companies such as Rehome stock a huge range, including those from high-end brands such as deVOL and Plain English, with savings of over £60,000 when compared to new high street prices.

When it comes to how to buy a second-hand kitchen, be aware that, in some cases, you will have to arrange collection or delivery yourself.

11. Consider a remodel instead

(Image credit: LochAnna Kitchens)

Before getting carried away with your kitchen extension ideas, it can be worthwhile to consider whether you should extend your kitchen or whether there is an alternative solution.

'When looking to extend your home our first question is to look at if this is actually the best approach,' agrees James Dale. 'We often find that clients already have the space within their properties – it just hasn’t be utilised well. With a few smart changes to the layout, it may be possible to unlock the space you need for your dream kitchen without the need to physically extend.'

A kitchen renovation or remodeling is usually a far less expensive job than an extension, although you can still expect a level of disruption.

FAQs

How much you should budget for a kitchen extension?

While the cost of a kitchen extension is bound to vary, depending on size and specification, you can expect to pay from £2,200-£2,500/m² for the extension itself.

You will then need to look into how to design a kitchen and factor in the various elements and all the associated works that this room brings with it – plumbing, electrics, units, flooring, lighting, appliances and so on. Don't forget the cost of fitting either – you are looking at least £3,000.

When designing a kitchen extension that will result in a space that feels like money well spent, be sure to explore all the best kitchen layouts to make the most of your new space.