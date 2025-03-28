5 reasons adding a rooflight to your kitchen extension will be the best decision you ever make, according to design pros

Creating a sociable space that is both functional and attractive is key for many homeowners wanting to extend their kitchen.

While there is a lot that goes in to planning a kitchen extension, like sorting your budget and finding the right builder, deciding on some of the key design elements can be one of the most exciting parts of the process.

A popular kitchen extension idea to add to the wish list is a rooflight, but they don't always come cheap and so you'll need to be sure it's the right solution for your space before you part with your cash.

To help you decide, we've spoken to kitchen and interior design experts about the key benefits a rooflight can offer in your home.

1. Rooflights can make a smaller kitchen extension feel bigger

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best things about adding a roof window to your kitchen extension, be it a rooflight or a roof lantern, is that it can make the space feel bigger, even if your extension is only small. And you can double the impact by including bifold or sliding doors in the design too.

Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr, says: 'Allowing natural light through bi-folds and rooflights can make the room feel airy and spacious, making it a comfortable and enjoyable space to cook and entertain.'

Larger expanses of glass blur the boundaries between indoors and out, drawing the eye beyond the roof and walls, which gives the illusion of a much bigger space. This can be incredibly effective in homes with a small footprint, or where you are adding a relatively small amount of space, like with a side return extension.

2. Rooflights can maximise natural light

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Bolton)

When you think about building an extension, you need to remember that adding more space will move windows and patio doors further away from the centre of the original structure. This means it's harder for natural light to make its way deeper into your home's floorplan, leaving existing spaces dark. But by putting a window overhead for maximum light ingress, you will make the most of the daylight hours.

You might also find that you options for bringing in natural light in other ways can be constrained. This can be hugely disappointing when you've gone to the effort and expense of an extension.

But this can be avoided as Gareth Davies, design director at Classic Interiors, explains: 'A rooflight can brighten a kitchen and make the space feel larger, especially in side or rear extensions where natural light is limited. Placement is key - too much overhead glazing can cause glare and overheating, so solar control glass or blinds may be needed to keep light levels comfortable.'

3. Rooflights can be a solution to privacy issues

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Fraser Marr)

If you have neighbours close by, there may be limitations as to where you can include windows in your kitchen extension design to ensure privacy remains intact. (Always check the rules around Permitted Development before you extend to make sure your design fits the criteria. If not, you may have to apply for planning permission).

But with cleverly placed rooflights, you can sidestep any overlooking concerns and still make sure your new space feels light and bright.

4. Rooflights can be key to wow-factor kitchen extensions

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Chris Snook)

If you're spending tens of thousands of pounds on a kitchen extension, you want it to look great. For many, one of the best moments of a significant home improvement projects is when friends and family are wowed when they see it for the first time.

Rooflights definitely contribute to that, especially when their strategic placement makes the most of the light and sky views.

For maximum impact, a roof lantern (or even two) installed in a flat roof can be an epic design feature in their own right.

5. Reduce your energy usage with a rooflight in a kitchen extension

(Image credit: Future/ Jeremy Phillips)

While rooflights can be a good choice from an appearance point of view, they can also help to reduce your home's energy usage. This is because improved natural light reduces reliance on artificial lighting, which means you can use less electricity.

On sunny days you could also benefit from solar heating, although you will need to be cautious. Solar heating can be lovely when temperatures are lower, but could quickly turn into overheating in the summer. Speak to a range of rooflight suppliers to choose the right option, including any special coatings, for your home and needs.

FAQs

What are the disadvantages of a rooflight?

While there undoubtedly some promising advantages of rooflights, you should always consider if they are actually the right choice for your home.

Jessica-Ruth Smith, owner and lead designer at Studio Smith Interior Design, says that while rooflights 'do solve some problems around lighting in the spaces further away from rear windows, and can add some ventilation in the summer' they do 'come with a pretty hefty price tag, and you have to be really committed to your cleaning schedule to keep them looking beautiful.'

Glass can also make rooms much warmer in the summer, so if you don't want your space to overheat, you'll need to choose special coatings or blinds to provide a bit of relief in the hotter months.

From a cost point of view, non-standard sizes or finishes will up the price you pay, and rooflights that open will be more expensive than fixed alternatives. If you want automated rooflights, that will be additional cost too.

'As with all design choices, it really depends on the individual circumstances,' concludes Jessica-Ruth, 'but I think with a good lighting plan there are certainly some alternatives that are worth exploring.'

To bring in even more daylight and make the most of garden views, a picture window could be well worth considering too.

Would your dream kitchen extension include a rooflight? Let us know in the comments below