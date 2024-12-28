Thinking about extending your home? Here are 8 signs it's finally time to add more space

Your home reflects your life and personality. Once you’ve created a cosy, welcoming space, it’s easy to overlook its imperfections and limitations. However, over time, your lifestyle and needs may evolve. You might welcome more family members or find yourself hosting gatherings more frequently. Suddenly, your home becomes the go-to spot for extended family holidays. Storage and circulation spaces may dwindle, and your dream home could start feeling less comfortable.

If you’re beginning to feel cramped in your current home or it no longer suits your needs, it’s time for a change – and building an extension could be the perfect solution. While upsizing might seem daunting, there are plenty of extension ideas that could suit your budget. Plus, it’s an investment that can not only enhance your quality of life but also add value and longevity to your property.

How do you know when it’s time for an extension? To help you decide, we’ve consulted experts. Here are the key signs to watch out for.

1. The home is starting to feel cramped

Too much clutter taking over your home? Running out of storage space? Wishing for a dedicated room to meet specific needs? It might be time to extend. 'An extension will provide extra space tailored to your needs –whether it’s a new bedroom, office, or living area. This is especially beneficial for growing families or to avoid the cost and hassle of moving to a larger home,’ says Nick Cryer of Berkeley Place.

‘Situations like these can result in a need to explore possible structural changes to allow for additional bedrooms being added to loft spaces, or perhaps a basement extension to create space for a playroom or family snug. It can also mean a less dramatic approach in terms of major building work and instead be a reconfiguration of the existing floorplan to carve out additional space, for example for a home office,’ adds Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

If you’ve taken up new hobbies like painting or pottery, or invested in a massive entertainment system, and are struggling to accommodate all the associated paraphernalia within your home’s constraints, it might be time to consider an addition.

Similarly, if you’re a full-time work-from-home professional and find it difficult to concentrate, attend meetings, or work long hours in a cramped space, exploring extension ideas for small homes could be the perfect solution. ‘Home gyms continue to be a popular addition and state-of-the-art equipment comes with its own set of requirements, from reinforcing floors to installing excellent media systems and layered lighting,’ explains Caroline.

3. Your family has grown

Before purchasing a home, it’s often difficult to predict how much space you’ll need as your family grows. You may have planned for an extra room but overlooked the need for sufficient wardrobe space, a nursery, or a play area. As the family expands, the available space can quickly start to feel inadequate.

An extension could be the ideal solution to ensure your home evolves with your family’s needs.

Do you live in a period property with traditional charm but find it less than practical for modern living? An extension could be the perfect way to update your home while preserving its character.

Consider extending a traditional Victorian terrace, adding a skylight to brighten up the kitchen, or incorporating a new greenhouse to create a fresh, functional appeal. These thoughtful additions can seamlessly blend modern convenience with timeless charm, giving your home a new lease of life.

'Sometimes it’s not just about extending but rethinking within the perimeters you have too. Are you using rooms correctly, should the flow change if your family dynamic has changed? Where will the extensions benefit you? People's gut is we need a bigger kitchen, but actually, sometimes it's less of that but more space, break out areas that are needed,’ adds Lucinda Sanford, founder of Lucinda Sanford Design.

5. You desire an open plan home

‘The desire for open plan living spaces for all the family to gather together continues to be a particularly popular reason for lower ground floor and ground floor extensions, creating wonderful spaces that are filled with natural light and offer versatile functions to seamlessly support busy daily life,’ shares Caroline.

From an open plan living room, dining to a kitchen, a renovation and extension like this will not only make spaces feel larger, airer, and brighter but also allow for more circulation space in the home. By knocking down a wall, you broaden a room and extend its purpose.

6. Your vision for the home has evolved

‘Homes evolve as much as the people living in them. Maybe your home was designed around a minimal lifestyle, but now you crave grandeur or personalisation. An extension can help you reimagine your space—think custom libraries, a wellness retreat, or even a gallery wall corridor—turning your home into a true reflection of who you’ve become,’ shares Nishtha.

A small, well-designed kitchen pantry or a powder room will allow you to have more space for items and even functions. Plus these small, extra areas provide a great platform to display your aesthetics.

7. You want to boost your home's resale potential

‘If you're looking to increase your property's value or make it future-proof, an extension can be a strategic move. Adding functional spaces, like a granny flat, guest suite, or sunroom, will enhance your living experience,’ advises designer Nishtha Vashist.

Plus, an ensuite bathroom, an extended kitchen, and a guest bedroom can all give you a high return on investment if you decide to sell your home in the future.

8. You can't afford to move

With interest rates higher then they have been in recent years, borrowing more money to move to a bigger house isn't feasible for many homeowners.

‘The cost of moving is prohibitively expensive and a lot of upheaval for not enough gain. The cost of moving in the UK with increased stamp duty, mortgage moving, and general removal costs means there really has to be a driving factor on location and a substantially good cash injection to make it worthwhile. We find clients come to us when they are trapped in their house and need more from it,' says Lucinda Sanford. And that's the time a home addition is ideal.

FAQs

Is it a good idea to extend a home?

Extending your home is often a more cost-effective investment than purchasing a new property, and it can offer significant long-term benefits. While an extension can increase your home’s resale value, this isn’t guaranteed in every case.

What it does provide, however, is enhanced functionality, additional space, improved storage, and better circulation. An extension can make your home more comfortable and practical, while also extending the time you’ll want to stay and enjoy living there.

How do I know if I can extend my house?

There are a few ways to find that out. You’ll have to check the whether you need planning permission for an extension. While in the UK, many extensions fall under Permitted Development Rights, which means you don’t need formal planning permission, larger or more complex projects may require approval from your local council. You’ll also have to comply with building regulations that cover structural safety, insulation, and fire safety.

Also, seek advice from an architect or developer who can look at your home’s layout to determine if there’s space to extend without compromising outdoor areas. And finally, determine your budget by including construction, design, and planning permissions, and decide if now is a good time, money-wise, for an extension.