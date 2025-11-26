I needn't introduce these viral rechargeable bobbin lamps - you've likely already seen them all over your Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards, in anywhere from bedrooms to home offices and kitchens. Addison Ross launched their colourful lacquered bobbin lamps earlier this year and it's safe to say the Ideal Home team has been obsessed ever since.

Almost every editor on our team has bought one of these bobbin lamps in different shades to suit our individual tastes. And now that their Black Friday sale has started, I'm planning on buying a few as Christmas gifts.

With 20% off with the code 'BF20', the bobbin lamps go down to £100 from £125. Still a splurge, but if you're looking for a special Christmas gift for a loved one, or want to treat yourself to a pretty but ever so practical pressie, it's the time to hit buy.

Addison Ross has been famed for their bobbin salt and pepper mills for years, helping to continue to popularise the bobbin trend in an array of shades to suit any kitchen colour scheme. Their rechargeable bobbin lamps were the perfect addition to their collection, and make the ultimate addition to any room.

I own the burgundy bobbin lamp, which most commonly sits on my dressing table to illuminate my getting-ready station in the evenings and early mornings. However, as the lamps are rechargeable, I also often bring mine downstairs to add ambience to the kitchen while cooking or to act as a centrepiece on the dinner table when hosting. It's the most versatile piece of homeware I own, and always get plenty of attention from guests.

It's no secret that Addison Ross' bobbin lamps are more of a splurge, but their Black Friday sale is the perfect chance to save a little bit of money. With 20% off, taking them down to £100, it makes it slightly more justifiable to spend on a special gift for a loved one or for yourself.

They're also perfect for a Christmas tablescape - I would centre the burgundy or dark green lamps on a table for a warm glow that lasts all night (the battery lasts for approx 10 hours). Ambient lighting and a stylish design that adds a playful touch to your home decor, what's not to love?

Choosing a colour will be the hardest task, but a lamp poses the opportunity to try out a bolder tone that you might not commit to elsewhere in your home. You might be surprised at how versatile an 'out-there' colour choice ends up being.