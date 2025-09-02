Experts urge anyone with a fireplace to do this one thing before winter for the health and safety of their family

There’s no denying that mornings are getting colder, nights are getting darker, and the leaves are already starting to fall. And while it’s not quite time to turn the heating on just yet, many people will be getting ready to open up their fireplaces or fire up their wood burners this month. If you’re one of them, experts warn you to do one thing before you do that.

Of course, the best fireplace ideas offer so much more than that cosy, autumnal aesthetic. They also help you keep your home warm without needing to turn on the heating, especially before winter really sets in. However, it’s important to realise that burning anything in an open fire isn’t conducive to a healthy home environment.

Fires let off smoke, carbon monoxide, VOCs and tiny particulate matter that reduces the air quality in your home, which is particularly dangerous if anyone in your family already suffers from any health concerns. So, what do you need to do? Well, experts want you to invest in one of the best air purifiers to keep your home (and your family) healthy.

Why you should use an air purifier with a fireplace

It’s more important than ever for us to take active steps to improve air quality at home, and the reality is that burning anything in our homes is counterintuitive to that.

As Lars Dunberger, Head of Technology at Blueair, explains, ‘Tiny particles from wood burners and open fires permeate into the room. This fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is so tiny it can penetrate the lungs, move into the bloodstream, and cause respiratory difficulties, heart and lung problems and a host of other diseases. Using an air purifier can help reduce these particles quietly and efficiently.’

Lars Dunberger Social Links Navigation Head of Technology for Blueair Lars is the Head of Technology at Blueair, having worked at the brand for eight years. He has a rich background in technological development from his time working at Tesla, Electrolux, and Alten Sweden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Emily Blance, a Design Engineer at Dyson, also adds, ‘Burning fuels such as wood, gas or oil can release VOCs, which are emitted during combustion.’

And while wood burners are generally considered healthier in the wood burner vs. open fire debate, as the smoke is pushed directly out of the flue pipe, some harmful particulates can still make their way into your home, and cleaning it can expose you to them as well.

Of course, there are alternative fuel options on the market and smokeless fuels - like these MDL Instant Light Smokeless Fire Logs (£21.99 at Amazon) - that give off around 80% less smoke than ordinary logs, but there’s still that 20% lingering in your home and potentially causing you harm.

However, it’s unrealistic to ask everyone to stop using their fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, and it's more practical to make the most of air purifiers instead. After all, air purifiers help with allergies, which are also caused by these tiny, airborne particles.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

And as these particles are so small, they’re invisible to the naked eye, making them even more dangerous. That’s why using an air purifier - which pulls in polluted air, filters out the nasty particles caused by burning fuels in the house, and then releases fresh, clean air - in tandem with your fireplace or wood burner is a must-have.

Lars adds, ‘Using an air purifier not only reduces smoke exposure but also helps clear everyday indoor pollutants such as dust, cooking odours, scented candles, and chemicals from cleaning products. It even removes bacteria and viruses, lowering the risk of coughs and colds. By placing an air purifier in the rooms you spend the most time in, you can enjoy your fireplace safely while keeping the air in your home cleaner, healthier, and safer for everyone.’

It’s important to note that you can’t just buy any air purifier, though. It’s essential to select the right air purifier for your specific needs, particularly in cases where the harmful pollutants are caused by open fires.

How to choose an air purifier for homes with fireplaces

While there are so many different air purifiers out there, they’re not all the same. Some are more powerful than others, and if you plan on using an air purifier with a fireplace this year, it’s important to opt for one that’s powerful enough to deal with the onslaught of pollutants caused by burning fuel.

Lars advises, ‘Choose a purifier with a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for efficient air cleaning. Opt for a carbon filter in addition to a particle filter for homes with wood burners, as this will trap and remove smoke particles.’ He also suggests running the air purifier continuously to ‘maintain low pollutant levels and effective air circulation.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

As someone who has tested countless air purifiers, I’d also suggest opting for one that has an ‘Auto’ function. So, it’ll automatically sense any reductions in the air quality (for example, when you initially fire up your fire) and boost the power to successfully remove the extra pollutants. Then, it’ll only reduce its power when it senses the air quality has increased to a healthy level again.

It’s also important to maintain your air purifier, too. Lars says, ‘Regularly check and clean the pre-filter if your model has one. Replace the main filter when the air purifier indicates it’s time to ensure optimal performance.’

So, based on all of the above, these are the 3 air purifiers I’d recommend using if you’re opening up your fireplace this month.

FAQs

Are air purifiers good for log burners?

Yes, absolutely! If you have a log burner in your home and regularly light it, it's well worth using an air purifier alongside it. This will reduce the amount of harmful pollutants lingering in your home and causing any potential health concerns.

This will lead to cleaner air and improved air quality, and it can even help with the lingering smell of smoke you may notice after using your log burner.

How to clean the air in your home from smoke?

Ventilation is key if you want to clean the air in your home from smoke, so regularly opening windows, using extractor fans, and keeping chimney flues unblocked is essential. However, it's not always possible to open windows during winter months, which is where air purifiers can help.

Air purifiers will circulate the air in your home, filtering out the smoke and other harmful pollutants from the air, and then releasing clean air back into your house.

Cleaning regularly will also help you keep your home clean from smoke, and keeping on top of dusting and vacuuming will remove lingering soot that can often cause such smells.

So, if you're opening up your fireplace this month, make sure you start using your air purifier, too!