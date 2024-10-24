3 kitchen surfaces that look good but don't last – kitchen pros explain the materials that are style over substance

Balancing style and functionality in a kitchen space can be a tricky task at the best of times, so being aware of kitchen surfaces that look good but don't last will save you serious time, money and stress.

A worktop will take up a huge portion of the visual space in your kitchen, so you want it to be a colour, pattern and material that you love. But with splashes and spills all too common, it needs to be practical too.

We expect a lot out of our kitchen worktops, from food prep, somewhere to rest our laptops (hello, WFH) or eating dinner as a family, so it has to be super practical. With kitchens also acting as entertaining spaces, you'll no doubt want your worktop to be a showstopper too. The best kitchen worktop trends balance the latest stone and colour fashions with budget and function to help you make the decision.

Still stuck on this big purchase? We've spoken to kitchen experts to decode which surfaces are all style over substance, so you can save pennies and spend where it matters.

1. Marble

When hunting for the very best kitchen inspiration, you might find the prettiest kitchens you admire most actually wouldn't be practical for your everyday life. Think aesthetic open shelving (and less cupboard space), small cabinet handles and beautiful marble surfaces - although stylish, you won't be able to relax and lean into the mess that a cooking space lends itself to.

'A kitchen worktop needs to be both tough and stylish, and the key to this lies in choosing the right material for the job. Natural marble is beautiful, but it’s a porous stone so it stains much more easily than man-made options. A lot of care and sealing is recommended for people who choose marble,' explains kitchen designer Tom Howley.

How you intend to use your kitchen will play a huge part in what surface you go for. While natural stones aren't the most practical of choices, if you live alone and don't cook a lot then style might beat function. However, if you have a family and the kitchen is very much the heart of the home, it's best to steer clear.

'Natural stone, such as marble, is highly susceptible to staining,' explains adds Jonathan Stanley, VP of marketing at premium surface brand Caesarstone. 'To avoid substantial damage, you would have to seal your marble countertops at least annually. Engineered stone, on the other hand, requires virtually no maintenance. It offers a beautiful, natural aesthetic whilst being extremely durable and practical.'

'We typically recommend quartz,' adds Tom Howley. 'The material is perfect for busy kitchens as its non-porous nature prevents staining and doesn’t allow bacteria to grow. It’s easy to clean as well as being durable, and it comes in a range of beautiful colours and veining patterns.'

2. Solid wood

For traditional kitchens, a solid wood worktop is pretty much a no-brainer. But is it the most practical?

'Timber worktops come in so many varieties, giving you an easy way to personalise your space and find a look that works with your interior concept. Wood fits in seamlessly with traditional kitchen styles, while also working well with more modern design concepts,' explains Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

Wood is certainly built to last, but it will require a fair amount of upkeep to maintain its look.

'Unlike some of the other man-made materials out there, wood requires bi-annual maintenance with oil products - this will prevent rotting and discolouration. Clean with a soft cloth and warm water after every use, and make sure trivets are placed down to avoid splitting or warping,' Jen adds.

'Due to the diverse range of wood worktops out there, the price may vary. But generally speaking, timber is more affordable than stone. Wood can also age beautifully, making it an affordable investment that can last for years to come,' Jen conitnues.

If you're prepared to commit to oiling a wood worktop a few times a year and don't mind being careful with hot pans and dark liquids (make sure to keep red wine at bay), then it still might be a good option for your kitchen. However if you want something that looks just as good and is lower maintenance, there are so many wood-replica surfaces out there.

3. Laminate

Laminate is often the go-to work surface for a budget kitchen idea and it's easy to see why. Offering versatility in terms of style but with a lower price point, laminate is an easy way to get the same look for less.

'However, laminates are often considered the kitchen worktop material that is least durable and most prone to damage,' cautions Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. 'While they offer affordability and a wide range of design options, laminates are susceptible to scratches, chips and heat damage compared to other materials like quartz, granite, or stainless steel.'

'The thin layer of plastic laminate covering a substrate material can wear down over time, especially in high-traffic areas or with heavy use. Additionally, exposure to moisture can cause swelling and delamination, leading to further deterioration. Therefore, laminates generally require more careful handling and maintenance to prevent damage and ensure longevity in the kitchen space.'

If laminate worktops are still the best option for your kitchen and you're struggling to find a design you like just as much within your budget, then don't worry. While they might not be destined to last, if you're not in your forever home then it might be a sacrifice worth making.

'Despite promising strength and durability, laminate can peel and may even burn or melt if exposed to extreme heat,' adds Jen from Magnet. 'To prevent damage, keep work surfaces dry and always use trivets when placing hot cookware down.'

FAQs

What is the most durable kitchen surface?

Quartz is widely considered the most durable kitchen worktop, and it doesn't hurt that it's stunning either.

'A kitchen worktop needs to be both tough and stylish, and the key to this lies in choosing the right material for the job. We recommend quartz. The material is perfect for busy kitchens as its non-porous nature prevents staining and doesn’t allow bacteria to grow. It’s easy to clean as well as being durable, and it comes in a range of beautiful colours and veining patterns,' explains kitchen designer Tom Howley.

If you love the look of natural stone but are put off by it being a faff to keep clean, then quartz will be an excellent compromise.

Did your dream kitchen surface make the list? Ultimately choosing the right kitchen surface for you will need to take your lifestyle and budget into account. Doing so will ensure your pennies go as far as possible.