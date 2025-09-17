I’ve wasted thousands on getting my gutters professionally cleaned when I could have just bought these DIY tools instead

Although I know that regularly removing leaves and sludge from my gutters is an essential maintenance task, the reality is that I’ve never wanted to do it myself. So, I’ve spent the past few years paying professionals a small fortune to do the job for me. But in an effort to save money, I’ve decided to invest in gutter cleaning tools and start doing it myself.

After all, cleaning your gutters professionally can cost anywhere between £50 and £500, depending on the size of your house, your location, access issues, and the degree of blockage. In my area and for my terraced house (which has very limited access at the front and back due to its elevation), this means that I’ve spent around £150 a pop, sometimes up to three times a year when the weather gets bad.

When you also consider that I’ve lived there for just over five years, that means I’ve probably spent around £2,000 on something I could realistically do myself (well, with a bit of help from my husband). So, while some of the gutter cleaning equipment below may have higher upfront costs, they’ll ultimately save me money in the long run as I’ll already have them to hand year after year.

FloPlast Black Gutter Guard (Pack of 10) £12.47 at B&Q While they may not be a specific gutter cleaning tool, gutter guards will help to keep your gutters clean. So, you shouldn't have to clean them as often, and you'll be able to prevent any leaking gutters.

Talking about the dangers of blocked gutters, Glen Peskett from Saxton Blades, says, 'Homeowners often wait until it’s too late. They see a few leaves on their roof and think nothing of it, but they don't realise the debris is slowly forming a major blockage that could lead to a disastrous leak.'

Ultimately, prevention is always better than the cure, which is why Glen suggests using gutter guards - something I've already added to my basket. He says, 'This easy and effective trick relies on a basic principle: stop the leaves from getting in, in the first place.

And while a ‘hedgehog’ variety like this ZYBUX Gutter Brush (£16.95 at Amazon) is extremely effective, I prefer the price and the look of the flat gutter guards like the ones above. But before I fit them, I need to actually clean my gutters, so this is what I'll be using for the job.

DIY gutter cleaning equipment

There are so many DIY gutter cleaning tools out there, and I intend to make use of them! However, it’s important to note that if you can’t safely do it yourself, you should always enlist the help of a professional.