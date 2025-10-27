Nancy Birtwhistle’s hack to get rid of water marks on walls is absolutely genius – it’s need-to-know information if you have a leak or damp patches

The autumn and winter months take a toll on our homes, and if you’ve spotted water marks on your walls from an unexpected leak or damp patches, you’ll be happy to know that it’s possible to quickly and efficiently remove water marks from walls. In fact, cleaning guru and baking legend, Nancy Birtwhistle, has the perfect hack for it!

Whether it’s the result of leaky gutters, plumbing issues, a build-up of condensation, or, in Nancy’s case, a leak from the loft, water leaks can leave your walls looking streaky and patchy. In some cases, mineral build-up can even make them look and feel chalky. However, it’s essential to remove watermarks on walls properly.

After all, cleaning your walls without removing the paint is a delicate process that requires a gentle touch - but it also needs to be effective enough to prevent future mould growth. But Nancy Birtwhistle’s cleaning hack does the job perfectly, which is why I’d urge anyone with water marks on their walls to try this out for themselves.

In a video posted to Instagram, Nancy proved just how effective her watermark cleaning technique was when a leak in the loft resulted in water coming through her ceiling, streaming down the full length of her walls, and even dripping onto the carpets.

The water left some unsightly marks in its wake, but she knew exactly what to do. First, she grabbed a cotton pad and soaked it in some white vinegar - one of my favourite cleaning products - before wiping it over the edge of the watermark to dissolve the hard edge.

And when you think about it, her choice of cleaner makes total sense. The acidity of white vinegar is ideal for breaking down hard water deposits and any other grease, grime, and dirt lingering on the walls. It also has antibacterial and antifungal properties, which means it can clean and prevent mould with ease.

But Nancy didn’t stop with the white vinegar. Then, she used another pad soaked in just water to wipe the whole affected area and blend everything in. After this, she left everything to dry overnight.

By the next day, you can clearly see that the water marks on her walls have disappeared completely - all thanks to some white vinegar and water. Pretty impressive, right?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

And while I also swear by cleaning with vinegar, I find the smell of natural white vinegar quite aggressive. So, I always suggest the Miniml Eco White Vinegar Sorrento Lemon Scented (£8.95 at Amazon for a 5L bottle) alternative if you’re the same as me but still want to try out this watermark removal hack.

It’s also worth using one of the best dehumidifiers to dry out your home and remove as much of the excess moisture as possible if you’ve sprung a leak in your home, like Nancy. The last thing you want is damp carpets, as they’re a breeding ground for mould.

If you don’t have any white vinegar to hand, though, Jack Reading at Emperor Paint suggests an alternative. He says, ‘To remove surface staining on interior walls, use a mild detergent with warm water and gently wipe the area with a soft cloth or sponge. Avoid soaking the wall as excess water can worsen the mark.’

‘For trickier stains, a stain-blocking primer (like this Dulux Stain Block White Primer & Undercoat, £19 at B&Q) can help hold water marks back before repainting, but this is a short-term fix.’

And while Nancy Birtwhistle's cleaning hack is perfect for those who have been surprised by rogue leaks or leftover marks from older damp issues, it’s important to note that it’s not a solution for more serious, prolonged moisture build-up.

In this instance, you also need to focus on understanding what type of damp you have and fixing the issue at hand. Otherwise, the water marks will keep coming back, and your walls will be at risk of further damage.

This is echoed by Jack, who says, ‘Water marks are a visible sign of moisture, so while you can clean the stain, unless you stop the water getting in, it will reappear. The first step is always to identify the source, whether a leak, condensation or penetrating damp from the exterior.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I shouldn’t be surprised that Nancy has nailed the best way to get rid of water marks, though. I’ve been using many of Nancy Birtwhistle’s cleaning recipes for years now - including the ‘Pure Magic’ recipe that leaves my toilets sparkling and the conker laundry detergent that’s perfect to make this time of year.

So, I’ll be keeping my sights firmly set on her socials for any other game-changing cleaning hacks that’ll make life so much easier!

Clean & Green: 101 Hints and Tips for a More Eco-Friendly Home £10.99 at Amazon You can find even more of Nancy's eco-friendly cleaning recipes in this book, including her Pure Magic recipe - and it's a must-have if you want to keep nasty chemicals out of your home.

Don't let water marks ruin your home this winter! Nancy's hack has got you covered.