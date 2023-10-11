This heated clothes airer has over 350 5-star reviews and is on offer for £45 less this Prime Day

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This top-rated heated clothes airer has hundreds of 5-star reviews and is currently on offer this Prime Big Deals Day for £45 off and we'll say one thing: run, don't walk!

For the second round of Amazon's long-anticipated two-day special of deals, we've been lucky enough to see some of the best heated clothes airers go on offer for prices that can't be faulted as part of the many Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen. This heated clothes airer from Black + Decker takes the cake as a deal not to be missed – and you've got until midnight to snag these savings while it's hot.

Black + Decker 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer, was £155 now £109.99 at Amazon

As the weather gets chillier and the nights get darker, less and less we're able to continue relying on Mother Nature as our source for drying clothes fast. However, given the cost of running a tumble dryer and the tendency to run into the problem of clothes smelling damp when drying them indoors, what other options do we have?

The answer is simple: a heated clothes airer, and the Black + Decker 3-tier model is on offer for £109.99 at Amazon.

We haven't yet tested the Black + Decker 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer, but it regularly gets good reviews from verified purchasers across a multitude of websites. And, it's now an even better value buy thanks to this Prime Day deal.

The Black + Decker 3-tier heated clothes airer has hundreds of 5-star reviews compiled from multiple retailers including Amazon, Robert Dyas, and eBay.

Verified reviews on Amazon regularly praise this heated clothes airer with one saying, 'I've had a few heated airers over the years but this is certainly the hottest – and the cheapest I've bought! It holds a full load of washing and (as I'm on a smart meter) I agree with the company statement that it's 9p an hour to run.'

The reviewer continues, 'I always throw a king-size sheet over the top to keep the hot air in – halves the drying time.' In fact, we even tried this same hack to speed up drying time ourselves and were also pleasantly surprised.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Another 5-star review reads, 'Excellent value, almost half the price of similar low energy consumption drying racks. Have got this and a more expensive one (almost £200) and both perform pretty much the same.'

So, you've heard it here first from fans, folks: this heated clothes airer appears to be worth the hype and once we've had a chance to try it for ourselves, you'll be the first to know. However, seeing as there's previously been a problem of finding heated clothes airers in stock, this may be a good time to snag one while it's still early.

Run, don't walk if you want to get your hands on this deal!