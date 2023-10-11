This heated clothes airer has over 350 5-star reviews and is on offer for £45 less this Prime Day
It's a must-have household essential this winter
This top-rated heated clothes airer has hundreds of 5-star reviews and is currently on offer this Prime Big Deals Day for £45 off and we'll say one thing: run, don't walk!
For the second round of Amazon's long-anticipated two-day special of deals, we've been lucky enough to see some of the best heated clothes airers go on offer for prices that can't be faulted as part of the many Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen. This heated clothes airer from Black + Decker takes the cake as a deal not to be missed – and you've got until midnight to snag these savings while it's hot.
- Black + Decker 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer,
was £155now £109.99 at Amazon
Black + Decker heated clothes airer Amazon Prime Day deal
As the weather gets chillier and the nights get darker, less and less we're able to continue relying on Mother Nature as our source for drying clothes fast. However, given the cost of running a tumble dryer and the tendency to run into the problem of clothes smelling damp when drying them indoors, what other options do we have?
The answer is simple: a heated clothes airer, and the Black + Decker 3-tier model is on offer for £109.99 at Amazon.
Black + Decker 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer |
was £155 now £109.99 at Amazon
We haven't yet tested the Black + Decker 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer, but it regularly gets good reviews from verified purchasers across a multitude of websites. And, it's now an even better value buy thanks to this Prime Day deal.
The Black + Decker 3-tier heated clothes airer has hundreds of 5-star reviews compiled from multiple retailers including Amazon, Robert Dyas, and eBay.
Verified reviews on Amazon regularly praise this heated clothes airer with one saying, 'I've had a few heated airers over the years but this is certainly the hottest – and the cheapest I've bought! It holds a full load of washing and (as I'm on a smart meter) I agree with the company statement that it's 9p an hour to run.'
The reviewer continues, 'I always throw a king-size sheet over the top to keep the hot air in – halves the drying time.' In fact, we even tried this same hack to speed up drying time ourselves and were also pleasantly surprised.
Another 5-star review reads, 'Excellent value, almost half the price of similar low energy consumption drying racks. Have got this and a more expensive one (almost £200) and both perform pretty much the same.'
So, you've heard it here first from fans, folks: this heated clothes airer appears to be worth the hype and once we've had a chance to try it for ourselves, you'll be the first to know. However, seeing as there's previously been a problem of finding heated clothes airers in stock, this may be a good time to snag one while it's still early.
Run, don't walk if you want to get your hands on this deal!
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
