The laundry essential that's taking Instagram by storm – we predict this will be an autumn bestseller

Brabantia‘s home essentials never disappoint. Whether it’s their bins, ironing boards or, in this case, Brabantia clothes airer that’s taking over Instagram and soon our homes. Our editors are already smitten with the brand’s outdoors rotary clothes dryer. And now they predict the indoor clothes airer is one of the best clothes airers around, set to become the household must-have of the cold months ahead.

The brand offers a range of indoor clothes airers but the one that the whole Ideal Home is wanting is the Brabantia HangOn Drying Rack with Centre Rod, 25m available at John Lewis for £59.99. What’s so special about this one? It’s in the name, really – the central rail on top, ideal for drying clothes on hangers. Is this genius or what?!

The Brabantia clothes airer is set to become this autumn’s laundry essential

At Ideal Home, we’re fans of Brabantia, whether it’s the Bo Touch Bin or the now iconic rotary outdoors clothes dryer. Both our Editor, Heather Young, and Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood, are its happy owners.

‘We've had our Brabantia rotary dryer for over ten years and it still looks as good as new, even though it lives outside all year,’ Heather says.

So it’s no surprise the whole team is low-key obsessed with Brabantia’s clever indoor clothes airer design, making for the perfect laundry room idea now that the temperatures are starting to drop. And Instagram seems to agree as many post their favourite Brabantia clothes airers in aesthetically pleasing posts like this one by @kat_at_croft_corner.

Brabantia HangOn Drying Rack with Centre Rod, 25m £59.99 at John Lewis This clothes airer stands out for its adaptable X shape and most importantly, the hanging rail on top that's perfect for drying clothing on hangers for crease-free results.

‘Sadly I'm now at the age where I get excited about things like clothes airers,’ Amy notes. ‘But this Brabantia model makes drying laundry indoors so much easier. The fold out wings are perfect for drying longer items like towels, trousers and dresses, and that unique hanging rail means you can also dry items more likely to crease on their hangers – perfect for cutting down on ironing!’

That’s right, this is further adding to the ironing debate as more and more people ditch their irons in favour of hacks like this one. If you can call a laundry drying rack a hack.

But this is by no means the only clothes airer Brabantia makes. The brand offers a whole range of them. And what’s even better is that many of them are on sale right now on Amazon with the below being our top picks to save yourself your hard-earned pounds.

Brabantia HangOn Drying Rack, 20m £40.97 at Amazon Providing 20 metres of drying space, this drying rack can hold up to two loads of washing, despite being the most simple of the Brabantia drying racks. But also the most affordable one. Brabantia T-Model Foldable Indoor Clothes Airer, 20m £69.03 at Amazon Thanks to the height and adjustable wings, the T-Model clothes airer is the ideal choice for hanging long items of clothing. And it comes with a sizeable platform for your delicates, too. Brabantia Tower Drying Rack £81.05 at Amazon This is perhaps the most unique one out of the three due to its tiered design, which is also reflected in its higher price though. And the extra large size with 23m of drying space means it's ideal for large households.

Drying your laundry has never been easier.