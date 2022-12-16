Utility room colour ideas – 10 ways to transform a utility room with colour

Utility rooms are very much in demand; there’s even potential for utility room ideas to add value. Imagine a space for the laundry, the muddy boots and a second sink (and that’s before we talk utility room storage ideas). But who says such a practical space needs to be dull? Utility room colour ideas can transform this practical room into a stylish space that you might even find you enjoy doing the chores in!

‘Thanks to Instagram, these new must-have spaces are being decorated with the same consideration and care as more public rooms, despite their utilitarian purpose,’ says Original BTC (opens in new tab) director, Charles Bowles.

There are some quick and easy ways to add colour to a utility room, many of which don’t involve picking up a paintbrush. Utility rooms often have plenty of colour from their very practical nature – think linens, welly boots and even your collection of vases, all of which could be curated into a colourful display on open shelving.

Utility room colour ideas

Discover how you can make your utility room a colourful space – the household chores will be much nicer to top it off.

1. Go for a bright colour

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Make natural wood units zing with a fresh utility room colour scheme. Try a lime-yellow shade for the walls, with a softer peach tile. Panelling is a great practical utility room design idea for a hardworking utility room, but protect any high-splash areas with a splashback or tiles.

Work in touches of black to give definition – like a black tap or wall brackets for a shelf up above your sink area.

2. Add pops to an all-white space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If your home is white, why not add hits of bright colour to your utility room through accessories? Colourful towels, baskets – and even wellies – can bring style to shelves.

Open shelving is a great choice for a utility room storage idea, allowing you to easily see things immediately, however you’ll need to be tough and not let them become cluttered, especially if your utility room leads off from a living area used by visitors.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Looking for bright utility room colour ideas? Try painting wooden units and panelling a bright cobalt blue – it’s a great partner to natural wood and materials. It is a smart budget utility room idea, that will make the space look more expensive.

Brass handles look striking contrasted against the blue, while white walls help keep the space fresh.

Fit a shallow low-level shelf around your walls, providing utility room storage space for essentials as well as room to display a few frames, helping to create a space with personality as well as practicality.

4. Be brave with dark ink

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Often in small utility rooms, we shy away from dark shades, whereas they can help create a unified space that feels bigger. Take the colour from floor-to-ceiling on one wall, balancing with white on the others; this will help visually push the wall further away.

Bring in plenty of texture, with wicker, seagrass and oak, balancing the darker shades. A peg rail makes the perfect space to display essentials with that utilitarian look.

5. Add colour with a splashback

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Splashbacks will protect the walls of your utility room, while offering the chance to bring in a new colour. Try a teal blue with darker base units, using oak worktop and shelving to define the splashback space.

Painted panelling in a hardwearing eggshell looks great, but if you need something more durable, then try a splashback in coloured glass or tiles.

6. Bring in colour on the floor

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Don’t forget about utility room flooring – it’s a great way to bring in more colour and pattern. ‘Practical flooring is essential in any utility room,’ says Sam Way, hard flooring buyer for Carpetright. ‘Vinyl flooring, known for being easy to clean and maintain, is an ideal choice of flooring for a utility room, which sees the comings and goings of a busy family life. Many vinyl flooring options are also slip and water-resistant, perfect for a room which houses laundry equipment.’

Open shelves are a great way of adding colour to your utility room, with jars, plastic tubs and baskets all housing the colourful stuff of family life.

7. Use a bold print curtain

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Hide appliances behind a simple curtain, made in a fun, colourful fabric – it’s a great small utility room idea. Hem a piece of fabric about one-and-a-half times the width of the appliances you want to cover, creating a channel at the top. Slide net curtain wire through this, fixing to hooks screwed into the worktop.

Choose a colour from your fabric’s pattern to paint the walls of your utility room, adding bright plastic baskets for an extra shot of colour.

8. Go for a cool blue

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Blue and white always make for a clean-looking scheme, so why not paint the walls of your utility room a soft teal shade? White marble tiles look crisp, while a black window frame and radiator help to create a touch of drama in this practical space.

Don’t overlook the warm honey tones of natural wood and wicker – sometimes it can provide the perfect accent colour while providing a texture boost at the same time.

9. Add colour with a blind

(Image credit: Future PLC)

For a quick utility room makeover, try a roller or Roman blind in a retro-inspired print, which can be echoed in kitchen linens and even your choice of mug! Look for a design that has the same background colour as your walls and units – the motif will really pop.

When choosing fabric for your blind, decide on the look you want to create for your utility room. Try a retro-inspired design or a shabby chic print – it’s an easy way to change things up.

10. Link your utility to your garden

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Utility rooms are often the last room we walk through en route to the garden, so why not be inspired by nature, with a green colour scheme and a hero leaf wallpaper design? It’s a great combination for rooms that are naturally light and fresh. If you need more light, there are plenty of ways to increase utility room lighting, such as spotlights or a central pendant.

Paint units a rich jade colour, keeping worktops and the sink crisp white. Line shelves with vases and gardenalia, helping to bridge that indoor/outdoor gap.

What’s a good colour for a utility room?

There are several colour camps you can choose when it comes to utility room colour schemes. White and bright plays to the sense of ‘jobs’ and ‘cleanliness’ associated with the use of the space while making a feature of your washing machine and white goods; you could inject personality and style by bringing in colour that you’ve been keen to use (or already use) elsewhere in your home, while dark, more practical colours, can be forgiving if you’ve children and pets.

‘Depending on your personal style, the utility room can be an area to inject a little personality with dark sumptuous colours such as forest green. Or, if you’d prefer a space that feels fresh and open, an off-white might be better suited,’ says Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What type of paint should you use in a utility room?

This depends on the surface you are painting as well as how durable you need it to be. A tough eggshell is a must if you are painting exiting unit doors, priming first if recommended by the manufacturer. The same applies to any woodwork or panelling, especially if it’s likely to get marked easily.

If your utility room gets quite humid from the tumble dryer, then use a paint designed for kitchens or bathrooms on the walls. Likewise, if your walls are likely to get scuffed, try a washable paint, helping you to keep your utility looking its best.