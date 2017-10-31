Update your bedroom for winter with these simple ideas

Make your bedroom winter cosy for less with a little help from the Ideal Home collection

Does winter have you hankering to hibernate? If you are planning to spend more time snoozing, now is the time to update your bedroom. These simple ideas will help to create a dreamy sleep environment.

Well aware of purse strings with, Christmas around the corner, we’ve picked out three great value buys from the Ideal Home collection at Very to help create a cosy bedroom for less.

Looking for more bedroom ideas? Cosy bedroom ideas for a restful retreat

Switch to ambient lighting

Lamps are THE accessory to utilise in winter because they cast a lovely warming glow, to escape the darkness of winter. The bedroom is one room where they matter most. Switching on a bedside lamp when you wake is great for gently brightening dark mornings; the soft glow allows your eyes to adjust rather than straining them with harsh overhead lights.

Come bedtime a lamp creates a serene ambient light that will have you in the right mindset for sleep. Experts say you should dim the lights an hour before bed to help create the perfect sleep environment, to drift off effortlessly once it’s lights out.

Buy now: Ideal Home Charleston Mid-Century Table Lamp, now £39.99, Very

Add a cosy throw

Is there anything more appealing than curling up under a cosy throw on chilly winter evenings? Throws are so versatile, not only do they add an extra layer of warmth they help to add colour, pattern and texture.

The generous weave on this knitted throw is super cosy, while the rich colour combination and on-trend pompoms help to instantly perk up a bedroom décor. Add bonus, our knitted throw comes with a matching cushion.

Buy now: Ideal Home Knitted Throw and Cushion Set, now £34, Very

Snuggle under fresh new bedding

If you plan to spend more time in dreamland this month then a new duvet is a must. It’s surprising how much a simple change of bedlinen can completely transform a bedroom. Introducing pattern creates a completely different feel to a bedroom without having to do any decorating. Our retro leaf design in warm rich tone sis just the thing to update your bedroom décor for winter.

When it comes to bedding go for a duvet with a high thread count cotton, especially in warm months because if it’s not cotton it won’t be as breathable – leaving you toasty but sweating.

Buy now: Ideal Home Retro Leaves Cotton Rich Double Duvet and Pillowcase Set, now £17, Very

Looking to update your dining room? Update your dining room in time for Christmas with Ideal Home and Very

These simple bedroom updates can make a huge impact, and don’t have to cost the earth as our Ideal Home collection at Very proves.