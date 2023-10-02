18 cosy bedroom ideas for the ultimate restful retreat

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The days are growing colder (and shorter), so the time for cosy bedroom ideas is nigh, quite frankly.

If you're anything like us, you'll undoubtedly be trying to inject some seriously snuggly vibes to your already-overflowing list of bedroom ideas. Which means, yes, you'll be on the hunt for those bedroom decor tips that will turn your sleep space into... well into a gorgeous and stylish cocoon.

Cosy bedroom ideas

From chunky knits that will tie in with your favourite neutral bedroom ideas, to rich jewel tones that are serve serious modern bedroom decor vibes, here's our pick of the very best cosy bedroom ideas around.

All that's left for you to do is pick your favourite, make yourself a steaming mug of hot chocolate, and hunker down in style.

1. Say hello to (blush) pink

(Image credit: Future PLC/Blackmore Photography Ltd)

If you're hoping to make all of your cosy bedroom ideas a reality, you should consider a blush pink bedroom colour scheme.

'Blush pink is an incredibly popular colour that captures the essence of what it is to be happy and loved,' explain the colour experts at Dulux. 'A flush of pink to the cheeks is often the first sign of attraction and on the walls of our homes, this gently cheeky uplifting shade never fails to put a smile on our face.'

Explaining that there's more to this romantic bedroom idea than just that, they go on to say that 'blush is also one of the subtlest hues of pink and creates a cosy atmosphere so it’s perfect for north-facing rooms or rooms in which you want a welcoming look'.

'Our Dulux Colour of the Year, Sweet Embrace, has a super soothing quality. Like a whisper of reassurance in a moment of stress, it has a visual softness that calms the senses and creates an atmosphere of serenity.'

2. Embrace the marshmallow bedding trend

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

The marshmallow bedding trend is all over TikTok, with people losing their hearts to the oh-so-fluffy Urban Outfitters' Marshmallow Puff Quilt in a very big way.

Don't worry if you can't afford that £199 price tag, though: whether you shop our favourite dupe from Matalan, or simply keep your eyes peeled for any cheap bedroom decor that emulates this same marshmallowy look, you're guaranteed a cosy night in.

3. Opt for spicy scents

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It's official: home fragrances are a VBD at the moment, especially as everyone has been inspired to give their home a signature scent. So why not find a cosy option for your bedroom?

Unsurprisingly, studies have found that cinnamon has a warming effect on us when we get a whiff of it, so look for diffusers, wax melts, and candles which play with this scent in particular.

Nutmeg, frankincense, and sandalwood are all scents that are associated with cosiness, too.

4. Blend neutrals and pastels

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Whitmore)

On the hunt for cosy bedroom colour ideas? Try combining a neutral palette with pastel hues (or delicate prints and soft colours with natural materials, if you prefer) to create a bedroom filled with cosy comforts.

Choose thick fabric for a cohesive look that'll keep out the cold, line heavyweight curtains in a thermal fabric that coordinates with your wallpaper. Stay in touch with the great outdoors in the cooler months by displaying seasonal posies in simple ceramic vases.

And don't forget the flooring! Make like the picture above and add a super-soft flourish with a chunky woven rug and deep pile carpet to keep your toes toasty.

5. Create a rich scheme with jewel tones

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

Inject some opulence into your master bedroom ideas with rich jewel tones, and transform your sleep space into one of optimum indulgence in the process.

Pick furniture upholstered in tactile materials like velvet and silk, choose colours inspired by precious stones (such as ruby, emerald, sapphire and topaz), and opt for an eye-catching statement piece like a winged bed frame or oversized headboard.

Layer it up with bold printed bedding and a cosy throw boasting a pompom trim – perfect for snuggling, along with some vibrant accessories and metallic accents.

6. Think hard about your curtains

(Image credit: Next)

Think hard about which bedroom curtain ideas you want to incorporate into your sleep space, as they can be an easy way to ramp up the cosiness levels.

'When choosing curtains, go for styles which feature linings to regulate temperature in the changing seasons,' say the experts at Next.

7. Consider paints with a tactile quality

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

When it comes to cosy bedroom ideas, you want to choose paints that feel every bit as good as they look.

'A bedroom is a sensory space, so choose a paint that has a soft tactile element to it like Dulux Heritage Velvet matt which is smooth and warming under the fingertips but tough enough to wipe clean without damaging the surface,' say the experts at Dulux.

'For smaller bedrooms, try it in gentle colours that capture a sense of comfort and cosiness, like Powder Colour, Romney Wool or Linen White.'

8. Use pretty shades and delicate prints

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

Surround yourself with uplifting pastel tones in sugary pinks, mauves, cornflower blue and mint on a backdrop of dove grey for a sophisticated scheme.

Don't just stick to the walls if you want a truly cosy bedroom idea, however; keep the pastels going with layers of cosy quilts, piles of plush cushions, and a springy rug or carpet underfoot, too.

9. Get hygge with it

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Remember the hygge trend? Embrace it when it comes to your cosy bedroom ideas, especially when it comes to creating pools of warm light around the room.

Task lamps are ideal for bedtime reading, while candles in pretty votives dotted around the room give a pleasant glow and set a romantic mood.

You could even take inspiration from the image above, source a pendant glass lampshade, and fill it with tea lights – even battery-powered ones will work.

Whatever you do, basically, be sure to avoid the Big Light: bright overheads does not a cosy bedroom make!

10. Shell out for a new mattress

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Your bed is the most important part of any cosy bedroom idea, so be sure to make yours the comfiest you possibly can with one of the best mattresses on offer.

Think about it: if you know that your mattress is top quality (and that you've replaced it, as advised, every 5-10 years), then you will always feel snuggly when you walk by your bedroom.

Not ready to shell out on a new mattress? Try one of our best mattress toppers as an alternative.

11. Try some textured wallpaper

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

When we talk about adding texture to a bedroom, we usually assume it means with cosy bedding, throws, and pillows aplenty. However, you can achieve the same look with some clever bedroom wallpaper ideas, too.

Use understated yet beautiful prints, like the fish-print wallpaper above, to add depth and definition to your walls.

And, if you really want to max out the cosy bedroom ideas, try mixing it with wicker and rattan accessories (as seen above) for an extra texture hit!

12. Immerse yourself in bold hues

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

As the colours of the land and sky, it's no wonder greens and blues make a soothing partnership.

Bring the look to life in your cosy bedroom with pops of yellow and plenty of white, as seen above; it'll keep things feeling every bit as relaxed as it is fresh and invigorating come the mornings.

Just be sure to change up your bedding for the season with a quilted duvet cover or cosy mattress topper, and use lighting to zone areas accordingly.

13. Tie it together with a cosy rug

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

An absolute must for your list of cosy bedroom ideas, finding the best bedroom rug for you will help you to zone your bed, ramp up the cosy vibes, and keep your toes warm in the morning.

Have a play with shapes and sizes (we're fond of the oversized circular rug above), but try to opt for soft and muted textiles, as these will bring warmth to your sleep space.

14. Look to the Nordics for inspiration

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

Create a country nest, perfect for hibernating, with some classic Nordic interior design tips. Think rustic furniture, faux fur throws, and layers of pillar box red, cool blue and white.

Add some extra Lagom to your cosy bedroom ideas and xhoose a bed with a space for storage underneath – perfect for tucking away slippers so they're always within reach.

15. Try a little cabincore chic

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

Cabincore is the new cottagecore, and it's an easy route to a cosy bedroom this autumn.

To achieve it, look for rustic and nostalgic elements: carved wooden bed frames, for example, or tartans and other traditional prints. (Be sure to mix, not match, for a cosily casual scheme).

While panelling is the ultimate cabincore look, you can save money and time by cheating with a wood-effect bedroom wallpaper. Win!

16. Surround yourself with luxe texture

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

A hotel style bedroom is the ultimate way to retreat from reality, so recreate one at home with a grown-up scheme of warm neutrals (think creams, coffees, and biscuit tones) and, above all else, luxe textiles.

How to achieve the latter? Why, dress the bed with high-thread count bedlinen and plump feather pillows, of course!

You can also pile the bed high with cushions in tactile fabrics like linen, cotton and satin, add a plush headboard, or fill a buttoned footstool with extra blankets. No wonder this is at the top of so many cosy bedroom ideas lists...

17. Create a cosseting scheme

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Adrian Briscoe)

If you want a cosy bedroom that feels warm, cosseting and inviting, you'll want to create a richly layered space.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to pick a single colour – such as a deep and moody blue – and then layer it up with different fabrics and textures.

Think dark blue walls, soft linen sheets in oversized blue checks, deep blue pillows, billowing navy curtains, and plenty of faux fur throws.

Make sure to choose fabrics that feel cosy against your skin, and be sure to mix and match different textures and textiles, too.

How can I make my bedroom look cosy? While there are plenty of cosy bedroom ideas out there, the easiest ways to make your sleep space look cosy is to add in warm, natural textures and materials, opt for hyggelig lighting, and incorporate some spicy scents and home fragrances. Layer up throws and pillows, too, for a truly cocooning effect.