Best artificial Christmas trees to light up the festive season

Nothing says Christmas is on its way quite like the tradition of putting up the Christmas tree.

Forget vacuuming up pine needles every day, it’s far easier to go artificial with trees – and with so many great realistic designs that can last you for many years to come, we think it’s all the better to fake it.

The interesting new designs for 2017, all hoping to be the next big thing, are the tinsel tree from John Lewis; the half tree from Tesco and the ultra slim space-saving tree from Debenhams – all well worth checking out.

To keep things more traditional choose a realistic tall fir for a country living room, or opt for a contemporary timber design for an understated modern home. If you’re happy to be bold, choose from the latest frosty white and glamorous black trees and decorating with jewel-coloured baubles. Whatever your style, we’ve got it covered with our pick of the best!

Be inspired to choose one of these fabulous trees as the starting point for your Christmas decorating.

Best budget tree

This tree ticks all the boxes – it’s tall, slim, pre-lit with 120 warm white LED lights and best of all it’s a total bargain. That’s a lot of tree for your money, a great buy for those on a budget this Christmas. The PVC branches look realistic enough, and the perfect backdrop for beautiful baubles. This tree is ideal for those wanting to save on price and space without compromising on style.

Dimensions: H180 x W82cm

Buy now: 6ft Prelit Green Christmas Tree, £35, Wilko

Best tree with snow

This handmade snow-effect flocked tree comes complete with a beautiful pot – a nice finishing touch to add an elegant feel to the overall look. The snowy white canvas makes it perfect to style to suit any Christmas look. Keep decorations white for a uniform look or add accents colours, such as on-trend navy or glitzy metallics, to enhance the snowy branches.

Dimensions: H213 x Dia157cm

Buy now: 7ft Snowy Potted Tree, £200, Marks and Spencer

Best tinsel tree

Tinsel is back big time this year – we have it on good authority from John Lewis. You know they must stand by that claim because here is a tree entirely made of tinsel! If you want to make a style statement and break the mould of having a traditional pine green tree, go for tinsel!

This statement tinsel tree is stylish enough just as it stands, but for further enhancement try dressing it with on-trend kitsch decorations. Keeping all the decorations to one colour palette or look will keep it looking the right side of stylish, rather than OTT.

Dimensions: H180 x Dia90cm

Buy now: Tinsel 6ft Christmas Tree, £100, John Lewis

Best tree over 7ft

This premium tree is a real investment piece that will last year in year out. A well-made classic spruce is perfect if you want to retain a traditional look but opt for an artificial tree. This design is so beautifully realistic it looks freshly cut from the forest, but unlike the real thing it won’t wilt in the central heating.

Mimicking nature’s beauty, the attractive forest green needles on the branches of this statuesque tree are produced from a 3D mould of the real thing for a convincing finish. Full-bodied with its dense foliage, this grand artificial tree will hold court in any living space. You may need to buy a few extra baubles to fill this large tree, but think of the impression it will make once it’s all beautifully dressed.

Dimensions: H230cm xDia132cm

Buy now: Linea 7.5ft Luxury Vail Spruce Tree, £365, House of Fraser

Best 3ft tree

Add a touch of Scandinavian charm to Christmas proceedings with simple Nordic pine tree. The incredibly realistic look of this faux fir tree is in part down to the genuine pine cones added for decoration, and the fact that each branch has been expertly hand-painted. It’s the attention to detail that makes The White Company trees so fabulous. The aged zinc-effect pot is a lovely finishing touch too.

Buy now: Nordic Pinecone 3ft Spruce Christmas Tree, £68, The White Company

Best pre-lit tree

If you’re looking to keep it simple, an artificial classic green spruce is just the thing. To make things even more simple, a tree already dressed with lights is a dream, because it’s surprising how many of us get lighting wrong – more often than not they all end up around the bottom or clustered in one place. Pre-lit trees ensures the lights are perfectly placed every year without fail.

Dimensions: H216 x Dia121cm

Buy now: 7ft Pre-lit Christmas Tree, £69.99, Argos

Best slim design

It’s the ideal addition for a welcoming festive hallway. This elegant tall, super slim tree is the perfect solution for those short on space. Ideal not only for hallways but also small living rooms or even kids bedrooms. Slim designs are becoming more fashionable as more and more of us contend with small space living.

It’s not just a great space saver when up for the Christmas period, it’s also smaller for packing down and storing for the rest of the year.

Dimensions: H185 x 53cm diameter

Buy now: Festive 6.5ft Green Slim Glenmore Pine Christmas Tree, £50, Debenhams

Best light display

Create a warm welcome with this artistic light-up tree. The Elegant structure is made from white branches that swirl around a central pole, adorned with 504 warm white lights. To ensure you really make a statement there are eight different light functions available, from twinkling to set on constant. The bulbs are non replaceable but they have 50,000 hours, generous for Christmas’ to come.

Dimensions: H180 x Dia62cm

Buy now: Magical light Up Outdoor Tree, £155, Cox & Cox

Best tree for small spaces

We’ve found the perfect tree for small-space living! Where full sized would be overwhelming, this quirky half tree design is perfect. Who really needs to see the back of the tree anyway? It’s always the least favourite baubles that get hung on the other side of any full-size spruce. You only really need to see the front and have a place to put presents, making this half tree an excellent space saving design. No wasted floor space or wasted decorations, plus half the tree means half the price – what’s not to love?

Dimensions: H150cm

Buy now: Tree classics 5ft Green Half Tree Artificial Christmas Tree, £36, Tesco Direct

Best modern colour

This contemporary tree will suit any modern living space and add a sleek look to your home this Christmas. A black design is great for a modern twist on a traditional green artificial tree. Stick with the monochrome theme with black and white baubles or opt for a modern metallic such as sliver or gold to add a luxe feel to your decorating scheme. This tree also comes complete with 280 warm white LED lights.

Dimensions: H213 x W94cm

Buy now: 7ft Verbier Black Pre-lit LED Christmas tree, £97, B&Q

Best outdoor tree

If you like to take Christmas outdoors then this tree is for you! This quirky new tall tree from John Lewis has be designed to take the place of your summer parasol.

Our first thought was that it was slightly radical. But then we decided that if you have a firepit or patio heater, this mini tree is a ingenious idea to dress up the patio for Yule time garden gatherings, served with a side of mulled wine or cider.

Dimensions: H270 x 127cm diameter

Buy now: Isla Pre-lit Parasol 9ft Christmas Tree, £150, John Lewis

Now you’ve seen our pick of the best for this year you’d best be quick to snap one up, because before you know it they’ll be gone. Happy tree shopping all!