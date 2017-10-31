From country craft garlands to modern monochrome marvels, let these Christmas decorations transform your home

We all look forward to the festive season and want to create a warm welcome for family and friends. We’ve put together some easy ideas that will add a little extra magic and sparkle to your home for Christmas.

Small details make all the difference and you don’t need to spend a fortune when decorating.

Give your mantlepiece a homemade touch

Festoon the room with homemade decorations. This classic country scene could come straight from a picture book. The traditional cream woodburner is alive with Christmas crafting. Rosy apples are arranged with tealights and tartan, while dark floral accessories and giftwrap add rustic character. Rag garlands and card strings hanging from side to side marry this charming look together.

Are you after more festive fireplace ideas? READ: Christmas mantelpiece and fireplace ideas for the festive season

Add winter warmers

Layer up the cosiness with woollen blankets and cushions for fireside armchairs. Keeping additional throws close to hand in baskets or blanket boxes will allow your guests to snuggle up on sofas, armchairs and window seats without having to ask. Look for Christmassy designs in keeping with your furniture and your tree for a room scheme that looks effortlessly co-ordinated.

Set the table

Give your dining table Nordic charm with crisp stripes and checks in red and white. Add snow-white highlights with ceramics and candles. Bring it all together with the gleam of glass and silver, and scarlet-berried greenery. Use striped ribbon to tie decorations to guests’ chairs and dress the table with a red and white striped cloth. Top sparkling silver place mats with gingham check napkins and go for white tableware with green and red decoration and cranberry-coloured glassware. Make it all shimmer and shine with plenty of candlelight.

Create a glamorous bar

Convert an existing storage space into a drinks station. Here, gleaming mirror-lined walls and sparkling glass shelves create a dazzling display space for coloured glassware and a selection of everyone’s favourite seasonal tipples. The built-in table makes a great drinks prep space as well as a handy nook for tucking in a bar stool. Keeping wine and spirits out on display rather than hidden away creates a warm and hospitable feel in a house full of guests.

After more modern Christmas decorating ideas? READ: Modern Christmas decorating ideas to swoon over

Enter in style

Keep colourful throws in a simple metal unit under a display of coats, scarves and bags. Beat winter chills with a woven blanket used as a door curtain and add texture with rustic baskets. Bring in a few Christmas touches, such as baubles hung from a peg rail, tealights and candles, mistletoe and sprigs of spruce for festive fragrance.

Gather round

Invite the whole family for a spot of old-fashioned festive entertainment around the piano. Here heavy velvet curtains create the feel of a stage around the piano, while an opulent trim dresses the stool to eye-catching effect. Rich, luxurious textures like these are made for the winter months and your guests are sure to appreciate them. The pine cone wreath marks the centre of attention and a gold disc swag strung across the room shimmers in the candlelight, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Include a drinks stations

If you don’t have a single accessible space for guests to refresh their glasses in the evening, why not bring a selection of drinks into some of the shared spaces around the house? In this cosy country library, a colonial-style rattan stand provides smart storage space for an ice bucket, cocktail shaker, glassware and wines and spirits, allowing everyone to fix their own drinks without having to head off to the kitchen.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Dress a bed in layers

Add extra throws and blankets to guest beds. Not only does it look extra cosy, but it has a practical function, too. Everyone likes a different temperature in the bedroom and, if you have a houseful, your thermostat setting is not going to please everyone. So pile on the bedding and everyone can add or remove as they like. Include a sheet, duvet and one or two layers of throws on the bed, but keep an extra stash stored away in a blanket box or cupboard where they can be easily reached if needed. This space has been made extra dramatic for Christmas with oversized designer vases and feather pendant lights and a faux ivy garland draped along the headboard.

Make a children’s room special

If you have children staying, add a little Christmas sparkle to their room. You don’t need to go full-on Christmas; just a handful of accessories can make a huge difference to little ones. Hang a string of bauble lights from a curtain pole – they will make a magical alternative to a table lamp. Take care where you secure them as you don’t want to obstruct the curtains. Look for battery-powered designs that won’t rely on a socket being nearby. Use the window sill as a display space for Christmas toys. Here tiny Christmas stockings have been pinned to the bed footboards, while matching soft toys provide a warm bunny welcome.

Draw up a chair

Bring in additional seating to make your guests feel at home in the living room. Nothing is more Christmassy than gathering around a roaring fire, surrounded by family and friends. Create a sociable space with a ring of seating centred around a hearth rug and coffee table. Mix-and-match armchairs and sofas create a relaxed rather than a formal feel, perfect for cosy chats. Convert the mantel into a candle display that co-ordinates with your tree decorations. If you have a mirror the flickering will reflect the fire below.

Looking for more traditional Christmas ideas? READ: Traditional Christmas decorating ideas for a classic look you’ll love

Make your front door a focal point

Use evergreen shrubs and a classic door wreath to give the entrance to your home a festive makeover. A pair of urns and two standard shrubs form a symmetrical frame around the front door, making this property feel extra special at Christmas. A porch is the perfect place for storing walking boots and firewood, adding an extra rustic edge.