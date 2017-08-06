She shed – how to create a chic retreat in a weekend

Have you always dreamed of your very own she shed? Here's how to create a chic and pretty hideaway where you can work undisturbed, or relax with a good book and a nice cup of tea

Find another home for the mower and reclaim that man cave as a she shed. It could be your own private sanctuary for reading or working. A place to enjoy your hobbies. Or just a spot to spend some child-free time with a glass of wine and a good friend.

Be inspired: A dreamy reading snug has been named this year’s Grand Shed Project winner

To take the raw edge off your shed’s rough and ready construction, start with a fresh and feminine colour palette of rose, duck egg and mint, using ditzy vintage prints mixed in with bold abstract florals.

Now you’ve got a general theme, add as many of these cosy details as you can…

1. Cover the walls with pinboards and storage

Be creative with space and break up the timber cladding with pretty yet practical wall hangings.

The floral board was made from a sheet of plywood pasted with wallpaper, but you could also make a more traditional fabric pinboard – either could be useful to collect together ideas if you are using your shed to complete a craft project.

Hang artwork and framed photos directly from the walls, and attach a mesh wire letter rack where you can display cards and notes from loved ones.

Finally, if you do still need to store garden tools in your shed, make a feature of them by hanging each item from a beautiful peg board or rail.

2. Include a small sofa

Don’t hold back on the home comforts if you’re planning to spend a lot of time here. A squishy sofa is top of our she shed wish-list. If you can’t fit one in, treat yourself to a large armchair and footstool combo so that you can still seat two or put your feet up.

Don’t forget to decorate it with a knitted throw, which you can pull across should it get chilly.

3. Bring in a coffee table

A wooden table is a clever choice as it coordinates with your timber shed. Also, should things get a little too relaxed and you spill or drop something, any stains and marks will only add to its rustic charm.

This one’s big enough to serve a buffet, do a jigsaw or use for crafting. However, if you have a small shed, at least try to squeeze in a side table, giving you somewhere to rest a glass of vino.

4. Add a pretty Roman blind

The first job of a blind is to screen out the glare of the sun and keep the space cool during the height of summer. But it also gives your she shed some security and privacy.

5. Use a hamper for storage



These can be used to store garden games, outdoor seat cushions, or gardening essentials such as plant pots and flower food. Chose a hamper big enough and it could even double as another seat.

This cosy corner is the ultimate spot for a little day dreaming, and gives the neighbours a place to perch when they pay a visit – because frankly, who could keep away?!

Love relaxing in the garden? Read: Garden swings to make your summer swing along nicely

This article originally appeared in Ideal Home, August 2017.

Image credits: David Brittain