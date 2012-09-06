Be inspired by this simple Shaker kitchen makeover

The owners chose fuss-free Shaker-style units in a soft cream to make the newly enlarged kitchen feel even brighter and airier. The wooden worktop and flooring add warmth to the pale scheme.
The kitchen units are from Howdens.
Neutral Shaker kitchen makeover
Click ahead for the before shot…
Kitchen before
Remodelling the space, knocking down the wall between the old kitchen and dining area, and extending into the garage, gave the owners the warm open-plan kitchen diner they always wanted.
Overall cost: £9,320
Click ahead to see the dramatic transformation…
Sink
A simple sink and drainer sit flush against the beech worktop, emulating the warm country feel of this kitchen. Simple accessories like the swan-neck tap add interest to the counter.
This sink and swan-neck filter tap can both be found at Howdens.
Corner storage
A cleverly designed corner storage unit was installed next to the hob, utilising wasted space and providing the perfect place for storing pots and pans.
The gas hob and cabinetry are both from Howdens.
Open-plan dining
A partition wall was knocked through to make the new dining area and kitchen into one large room. The patio doors, leading out onto the garden, add a sense of space.
This dining table and chairs are from Cargo. For table accessories like this oilcloth tablecover, go to Cath Kidston.
Hob and oven
The Shaker style of the kitchen is reflected in the neutral colour scheme chosen by the owners, and accented by the pewter door handles and brushed steel oven and hob.
These neutral wall tiles are from Concept Tiles, the oven and hob were found at Howdens.
Feature wall
The dining table and chairs echo the look of the Shaker-style cream units, while the feature wall at the end of the room contrasts with the pale colours used everywhere else.
For lots of different neutral paints, head to Dulux.
