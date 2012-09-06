Be inspired by this simple Shaker kitchen makeover

The owners chose fuss-free Shaker-style units in a soft cream to make the newly enlarged kitchen feel even brighter and airier. The wooden worktop and flooring add warmth to the pale scheme.

The kitchen units are from Howdens.

Feature wall | Simple Shaker kitchen | Ideal Home kitchen makeover | Kitchen design inspiration | IMAGE GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 8

Feature wall

The dining table and chairs echo the look of the Shaker-style cream units, while the feature wall at the end of the room contrasts with the pale colours used everywhere else.

For lots of different neutral paints, head to Dulux.

Image credit: David Parmiter

