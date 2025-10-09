Farrow & Ball's new paint finish is set to be a game-changer for kitchens – it's their most durable yet

When it comes to deciding on your kitchen paint, there are a lot of considerations to take into account. Firstly, deciding on a kitchen colour scheme that will evoke joy on a daily basis but will remain a favourite for years to come. Then comes the more practical decision: choosing a paint finish.

Farrow & Ball's latest paint release makes this choice simple. Their latest paint finish, 'Flat Eggshell', completes their Interior Range and is a specifically hardwearing blend that is designed for interior wood and metal.

In short, it's perfectly suited to a kitchen. Whether you're painting your kitchen walls or you have decided to paint your kitchen cabinets, you'll need a paint that is resistant to scratches and scuffs, and most importantly, can be scrubbed when spillages occur. Here's why this might be a great paint choice for you, alongside some Farrow & Ball colour inspiration.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

When considering which paint finish to opt for in a kitchen, durability is key. It needs to withstand scuffs that naturally occur over time and be hardwearing enough that you can give your cupboards or walls a scrub without worrying about ruining paintwork.

When I asked experts which paint finish was best for kitchen walls, the answer was a resounding 'satin'. Paints with sheen tend to wear better, however, this isn't always the desired look. If you want a paint finish for your walls or cabinets with a lower sheen, Farrow & Ball's flat eggshell only has a 20% sheen finish, making it much less noticeable.

This lower sheen finish will subtly highlight these areas, helping to bounce light across a room and add dimension, without a 'shiny' look. While matt finishes might give you a super pared-back look, they often show up grubby fingerprints which is less than ideal in a busy cooking space.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

'Flat Eggshell combines our handcrafted approach, the highest quality ingredients and our cutting-edge technical expertise. We designed it with both DIYers and professionals in mind. The water-based formula is quick drying, quick curing and has the lowest possible VOC rating, so you can enjoy your finished space even sooner,' explains Gareth Hayfield, head of research and technical development at Farrow & Ball.

When you're painting a kitchen yourself, whether it's just the walls or you're embarking on cabinetry too, the paint needs to be foolproof. With this new shade, you get the beauty and depth of Farrow & Ball's heritage shades, alongside a truly practical paint finish that doesn't require tricks of the trade in order to apply well.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

If you're considering a kitchen refresh, then this new finish really is a no-brainer. Plus, it's available across the range of beautiful shades.

Burgundy is a huge trend for autumn winter 2025, and going into 2026, which Paean Black is perfect for (don't let the name deceive you!). You can see the rich purpley hue in all its glory in Charli Howard's home tour.

Green shades are always a winner in a kitchen too, helping to tie the outside into your interiors. If you want to add dimension, Etruscan Red will add the ultimate deep, moody touch. It's surprisingly one of the best Farrow & Ball shades for small kitchens, too.

Shop Farrow & Ball Flat Eggshell paints

Would you give this new finish a try?