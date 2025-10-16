Victoria Beckham's anti-trend kitchen embraces modern gloss in a big way - this is how to make it work in a family home

It's no secret that Victoria Beckham is the pinnacle of exceptional (and luxury) taste, so we would expect nothing less than a sleek and expensive kitchen, as shown in her new Netflix series.

In recent years, Shaker kitchen ideas have taken the stage, leaving the once-popular contemporary gloss kitchens somewhat in the past. But as the purveyors of style, the Beckhams' kitchen, which we got a glimpse of in the Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary, proved that this kitchen trend isn't dead with their anti-trend kitchen design.

Creating a modern kitchen design once meant opting for a bright white colour scheme and reflective gloss doors, often with an integrated handle for minimal visual distraction. However, in recent years, kitchen trends have swayed towards embracing colour and traditional Shaker frames, creating a homely, inviting atmosphere.

Trends have also veered away from cool-toned neutrals, towards linen and beige shades with a warmer base. However, this makes the Beckhams' sleek and contemporary kitchen look all the more striking. It is the definition of anti-trend; they've stood by the slick and modern look, and in this space, it works so well.

Streamlined floor to ceiling white cabinetry enhances the sense of space in the kitchen. (Image credit: Netflix)

This gloss kitchen is just one of David and Victoria Beckham's many kitchens in their Miami property, but all of them share a minimalist aesthetic and monochrome scheme. In the Miami kitchen, we can see a bank of white gloss cabinetry that they are standing in front of, leaning against the kitchen island. It's bright and white, which enhances the sense of space in the kitchen, particularly when used for floor-to-ceiling kitchen storage.

To the left, it's evident how they've contrasted the expansive white design with statement black worktops and wall units, which is in keeping with the sleek, contemporary look. Adding a contrasting colour is essential when you're opting for a white kitchen. A dark shade, like the black used in the Beckhams' kitchen, won't make the room feel small but instead, will add dimension and visual interest.

(Image credit: Netflix)

To make the kitchen colour scheme as monochrome as possible, they've chosen a black tap on the island which visually blurs with the hob and worktop. The effect is that it draws your eye across the space lengthways, making it feel larger and elongated.

However, kitchen pros are wary about attempting to recreate the gloss look, pointing out that in most homes, it's unlikely to age well.

'High-gloss white kitchens once defined a certain idea of modernity, but they now feel dated and quite unforgiving in real homes,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport. 'The reflective surface creates glare and amplifies shadows, which makes a room feel colder and more clinical than intended.'

This white gloss kitchen is warmed up by the timber tones on the floors and door. (Image credit: Future PLC / Sussie Bell)

However, Richard has some tips for how to recreate a similar look that will work in any home.

'If you are drawn to a light palette, choose whites with a softer undertone. Chalk, porcelain and warm ivory shades introduce gentle depth, so the space feels calm rather than stark,' he recommends.

'A painted matt finish works particularly well because it diffuses light and gives the cabinetry a more architectural presence. It is a subtle shift away from flat, high-gloss white, but it results in a kitchen that feels enduring and more in tune with how people want to live today,' Richard adds.

However, if you love a super contemporary look, don't let this scare you away from gloss; instead, follow the Beckhams' anti-trend kitchen lead. Gloss cabinetry is timeless in its own modern way, and I think it's safe to say the Beckhams' gloss white kitchen looks anything but dated.

Victoria Beckham is available to watch on Netflix now.