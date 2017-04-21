Duck egg living room ideas to help you create a beautiful scheme

Love duck egg blue? Then check out our duck egg living room ideas, whether you want to paint your walls or add just a few subtle accents
If you’re thinking of redecorating your living room, check out our duck egg living room ideas for inspiration. Duck egg living rooms can be beautiful, relaxing spaces at the very heart of the home. If you’re planning your own duck egg living room, start by getting out a paint chart.
Duck egg is not a single colour, but a palette of glorious shades that ranges from near green at one end of the spectrum to the blue we commonly associate with the name. Having this broad selection of ‘duck egg’ shades opens up the possibilities of designing a room exactly suited to your own personal tastes.
Remember, though, that a duck egg living room scheme does not have to feature duck egg wall paint. Consider wallpaper designs too – patterns or plains. Floral and leaf motif designs are particularly suited to duck egg blues. Or leave walls neutral and save those duck egg shades for upholstery, flooring and window treatments or a selection of carefully chosen accessories.
Make it fresh and easy
This room features several shades across the broad duck egg colour spectrum, and the natural blend of blues and greens makes for a fresh, foolproof colour palette. Perfect for clutter-lovers, duck egg’s calming effect will offset busyness if you like to have a lot of stuff on show.
Get the look
Buy now: Miss Daisy sofa in House brushed cotton in Duck Egg, £1,250, Sofa Workshop
Buy now: Ankur desk lamp in eau de Nil, £125, Cox & Cox
Pile on the pattern
Pattern makes a great alternative to block colour. In some ways, it offers a lighter approach to using colour because of the variations within it. From the wallpaper to the cushions and rug, almost everything bar a few minor accessories is patterned in this duck egg scheme. What every piece has in common is the use of off-white to create its pattern, which is key to all the various prints working together.
Get the look
Buy now: similar sofa, SofaSofa
Buy now: similar sideboard, Wayfair
Keep it simple
If all your room needs to bring it to life is a fresh coat of paint, you can’t beat a soothing duck egg shade. It fits really well with all neutrals, from natural wood and cream to black and dark brown. It also looks great with bolder blues, making it easy to introduce some fun and vibrant accessories.
Get the look
Buy now: similar paint, Farrow & Ball
Buy now: Avocets cushion, from £35, Buy The Sea, is similar
Go for true blue
Pick a duck egg from the bluer end of the colour chart and let it shine on walls and rugs. This fern-themed duck egg living room is a breath of fresh air. The sky-like blue of the paint and floor rug is a natural fit with the leaf motifs of the framed prints, footstool and scatter cushions. Other tones in the room are kept to cream and wood finishes, creating a beautiful balance across the scheme that is naturally restful.
Get the look
Buy now: paint, Absolute Celestial Blue, Little Greene
Buy now: similar sofa, Furniture Village
Love your pastels
Combine different duck-egg tones for a pretty living room scheme. The walls of this space have a hint of grey, the sofa offers a hit of green, while the armchair is at the boldest, bluest end of duck egg. Modernise the feel with white or glass furniture, a mid-toned laminate floor and fabrics featuring contemporary prints of rabbits and florals. Accents of pastel yellow, pink and grey punctuate this beautiful scheme and are brought to the fore in wall-hung box display shelving.
Get the look
Buy now: similar sofa, Sofa.com
Buy now: similar stool, The Dormy House
Paper a feature wall
Create a duck-egg feature wall using a distinctive and stylish wallpaper from floor to ceiling. This wallpaper features open shelves and heirloom decanters and vases filled with lilies and honesty and has a retro style that is effortlessly warm and convivial. The primrose yellow Chesterfield sofa with contrast piping is the showy centrepiece and it is flanked by elegant velvet wing chairs in deepest blue velvet and Ercol-style storage that adds another vintage edge.
Get the look
Buy now: wallpaper, Louise Body
Buy now: similar sofa, Loaf
Keep the decor neutral
If you love duck-egg blue, but don’t want to decorate with it, then bring the shade to furniture and accessories instead of walls, curtains and floors. This impressive Flemish-style living room features graduations of dark neutrals throughout, but the space is brought to life by the use of duck-egg blue on the fitted and removable covers of three armchairs placed centrally in the room. Pretty blue also filters out to the tables and storage around the room on pottery and china, lamp bases, photo frames and trinket boxes.
Get the look
Buy now: similar armchairs, Flamant
Buy now: similar paint, Annie Sloan
Add a few accents
Keep a duck egg scheme subtle by using a lace-effect wallpaper with a low-sheen, embossed finish. Bring in pretty carved furniture – this wall shelf has been painted in a pretty turquoise for an elegant brocante-style touch. Cream furniture and flooring provide a clean base for cushions in a mix of linens and lace, plains and subtle floral patterns.
Get the look
Buy now: similar wallpaper, Albany at Wallpaper Direct
Buy now: similar sofa, Sofas & Stuff
Thrill with frills
Duck egg can make a great anchor shade for full-on vibrant colours. This smart modern living room is resplendent in jade, old white and duck egg. The glorious jade of the sofa, side tables and flooring is built up by the gradations of duck egg and old white around it. Fabulous frills make a feature of curtains and cushions, while the oversized floor lamp provides a wonderfully eccentric finishing touch.
Get the look
Buy now: similar curtains, Larsen at Colefax and Fowler
Buy now: flooring, The Colour Flooring Company
Explore the colour spectrum
Head for duck egg at the green end of the scale and use the most gentle of shades from skirting to picture rail. In this super-smart living room, woodwork, ceiling and floor are united in bright white, window treatments have been shunned for bare panes and dark accents of brown and green create designer shapes against the open backdrop. In this space, the Egg chair, side tables, standard lamp and chandelier are perfectly poised.
Get the look
Buy now: similar leather chair, Aram
Buy now: similar green paint, Crown
Coordinate your prints
Team duck egg blue with natural motifs on walls and fabrics for a country-style living room scheme that feels fresh and welcoming. A backdrop of songbirds and oak leaves is the perfect companion piece for a wooden day bed filled with seat, cushion and throw fabrics featuring florals, stripes, beech leaves, poesies, British birds and even Scottie dogs. What more could a country-style living room need?
Get the look
Buy now: similar day bed, Laura Ashley
Buy now: similar wallpaper, Jane Churchill