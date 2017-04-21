Duck egg living room ideas to help you create a beautiful scheme

11 images

Love duck egg blue? Then check out our duck egg living room ideas, whether you want to paint your walls or add just a few subtle accents

If you’re thinking of redecorating your living room, check out our duck egg living room ideas for inspiration. Duck egg living rooms can be beautiful, relaxing spaces at the very heart of the home. If you’re planning your own duck egg living room, start by getting out a paint chart.

Duck egg is not a single colour, but a palette of glorious shades that ranges from near green at one end of the spectrum to the blue we commonly associate with the name. Having this broad selection of ‘duck egg’ shades opens up the possibilities of designing a room exactly suited to your own personal tastes.

Remember, though, that a duck egg living room scheme does not have to feature duck egg wall paint. Consider wallpaper designs too – patterns or plains. Floral and leaf motif designs are particularly suited to duck egg blues. Or leave walls neutral and save those duck egg shades for upholstery, flooring and window treatments or a selection of carefully chosen accessories.