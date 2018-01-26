11 things Gogglebox has taught us about decorating

The stars of the show have let us into their living rooms and the world of telly is better for it

After scooping the best Factual Entertainment Programme at this year’s National Television Awards, the countdown to the new series of Gogglebox has well and truly begun. When we manage to divert our eyes from the Malones’ surprisingly adorable Rottweilers – yes really – we’re clocking how the stars of the show have decorated their living rooms. Here’s what we’ve learned…

1. Your coffee table needs to offer ample room for snacks

Move over scented candle, there’s a plate of Bourbons in town. In fact, why have one coffee table of treats when you can have two?

2. You can really impress friends with a high-impact piece of art

Chess player Bill heard this tip years ago. Unlike the topless woman in his living room, this lady is pictured wearing a lovely jacket, but we like her all the same.

3. Brits love red accents

You can’t sit through five minutes of Gogglebox without noticing a red scatter cushion. Viv and Ralf were bold enough to go one step further, opting for plush red sofas for an indulgent look.

4. A statement mirror will add instant glamour

Hairdresser Chris has added opulence to his living room by hanging a large gilt mirror above a black sideboard. If you want to keep things more pared-back, choose a vintage-style design that complements a tonal palette.

5. It’s never too late to embrace colour and texture

We couldn’t have been more excited when the Michaels family traded their mustard leather sofas and beige walls for an altogether bolder living room set up in their Brighton home. From the salmon pink walls to their grey velvet sofa and statement purple patterned armchair – this is one interiors scheme that screams ‘notice me’.

6. You can mix traditional with modern



By pairing chestnut brown-leather Chesterfield sofas with colourful throws and a living room door painted an inviting shade of teal the McCormicks have shown that they’re ready mix up styles in the name of creating a bespoke look for their Peterborough home.

7. You can create calm with the right palette

The Moffatt family are one of our Googlebox favourites and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that they’ll return to the series at some point in the future. The County Durham family have so many laughs, they have to cool things down with a pale blue scheme. This chalky shade makes the ideal backdrop for a relaxed, country-style look.

8. Even tiny dogs love a sumptuous traditional scheme

They may have sold their imposing B&B in Sandwich – and left the Gogglebox line up – but Steph and Dom’s classic gold sofa isn’t easily forgotten. If you’re more into silver than gold, try teaming grey walls with striped upholstery. Cute pooch not included.

9. A corner sofa is a winner for snuggling up as a family

The Tapper family are onto this idea. You’ll quickly learn your rank in your household based on where you get to sit on one of these.

10. Pastel shades and country kitchens are a match made in interiors heaven

Dave and Shirley Griffiths have opted for a lovely shade of mint green for the kitchen cupboards in their Caerphilly home. Chunky wooden kitchen tops and chrome cupboard handles tie the whole look together.

11. You can do matchy matchy





Mary Killen and Giles Wood are a couple who aren’t afraid to do things their own way and this certainly shows when it comes to the interior of their Wiltshire country cottage. Each week the pair deliver a healthy dose of dry humour from the comfort of their leaf print armchair, which sits against a backdrop of – yes you guessed it – identical leaf print wallpaper.