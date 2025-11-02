I almost gatekept these freezer storage trays from Amazon because they are just so good – every meal prepper needs one

Any meal prepper will tell you that storing prepped meals in your freezer can sometimes feel like a complicated (and very cold) game of Jenga. If you’re struggling to organise your freezer or are simply short on space, may I introduce you to Souper Cubes - the storage solution that should be on every meal prepper’s wish list.

While there are plenty of ways to organise a freezer , a fair few of the Ideal Home team would argue that Souper Cubes deserve to be at the top of the list. Allowing you to ditch multitudes of plastic pots, Souper Cubes allows preppers to store individual portions of soups, stocks and sauces.

Whether you’ve made a batch of roasted red pepper soup or multiple portions of bolognese, these handy storage pots can be stacked even vertically to make freezer organisation even easier - here’s everything you need to know.

I’m an avid meal prepper. I don’t like spending a fortune on my food shop, and meal prepping allows me to plan ahead, eat healthily and save the pennies too. I already use OXO’s meal prep bags to help organise my fridge , but I won’t lie, my freezer is a mess.

Living in a one-bed flat, I have a small under-the-counter fridge in my poky kitchen, which means my freezer is just one little compartment at the top of the fridge. It’s a struggle to get a pot of Ben & Jerry’s in there, and often I find myself getting overly frustrated when the plastic tubs I use to freeze food won’t stack properly.

Souper Cubes are made from food-safe silicone that is both oven and freezer-safe. The trays are flexible but have a steel rim to make transporting contents to the freezer easier.

So, when Lindsey Davis , Ideal Home’s Ecommerce Content Director, recommended Souper Cubes, I raced to pick up a pack myself. The tray also has handy fill lines to ensure you portion food evenly.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Souper Cubes)

‘Initially, the price had put me off buying Souper Cubes as they seem expensive compared to other freezer containers, but I bought one tray (the 4 x 250ml tray from Lakeland ) while they were on offer and have been able to give away most of my plastic tubs. I have paired them with a set of Joie reusable freezer bags and now my batch cooking takes up a fraction of the space,’ she told me.

‘I have my freeze-and-store process down to save as much space as possible. I can freeze more than one meal at once, then when each block is frozen, I transfer it to its own smaller bag, which is much easier to tessellate among the other boxes and bags in my freezer. It also feels safer than freezing the meal in bags, which, though advertised as leak-proof, still feels a bit precarious to transfer anything thick or heavy to.'

(Image credit: Souper Cubes)

‘I now have one tray of 250ml sections, which is perfect for soups, or things like chilli that will be paired with a carb after cooking. Then I also bought a set of the 500ml Souper Cubes that I can use for whole meals, such as lasagna or portions of cottage pie. You can cook in them too, as they are oven safe, but I rotate use of them so often that I generally use them for the freezing stage, then transfer to a bag before taking them out to cook in an oven-proof dish,' said Lindsey.

‘My favourite Souper Cube hack is making blocks of soup concentrate. I simply season, roast and blend any leftover veggies, then freeze before adding the stock so that they take up less room. They are so easy to pop out of the silicone tray during the week and add to a pot of stock for a very quick, easy and nutritious mid-week dinner.’

If, like me, you’ve been looking for clever ways to maximise your freezer space, Souper Cubes are a great investment. While they do cost more than a standard storage pot, these silicone containers will last you a long time, and free up some much-needed space.