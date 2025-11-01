I just saved £410 on kitting out my kitchen by shopping the Argos Black Friday sale - these buys will make winter cooking so much simpler
I couldn't believe the price of the Kitchenaid Stand Mixer
Black Friday is officially just around the corner, and many retailers, such as Argos, have graced us with the surprise of starting their sales a little bit early. This yearly sales event also perfectly coincides with the time to hunker down inside our homes and embrace home cooking - and with this comes an urge to upgrade some of our cookware. Argos' Black Friday sale is the ultimate place to start.
Autumn is the perfect time for batch cooking, baking and hosting, so having the right small appliances and kitchen tools to make cooking simpler will make dinner times stress-free. Whether you're on the hunt for the best air fryer, the best stand mixer or the best food processor, Argos' Black Friday sale has some of the lowest prices I'm predicting to see over the course of the sales event.
Don't let the early sale put you off - this is the lowest that Argos' prices will go, so if there's something you've got your eye on, then it's best to snap it up fast. These are my favourite picks from the sale that I'll be snapping up to spruce up my kitchen.
Argos' Black Friday Sale
Black Friday officially starts on the 28th of November this year. However, last year we saw the sales launch as early as the 1st November, and this year it appears to have started even earlier, with Argos deals kicking it off.
Black Friday deals are always some of the biggest discounts that you'll see all year round, and I was astounded when I saw that Argos had discounted the KitchenAid Stand Mixer by £219. I love my own KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and if I didn't already own one, then I would certainly be hitting purchase, but it also makes a fabulous gift for someone special in your life.
There are also a few bigger-ticket items that I have had my eye on to upgrade my kitchen; the Kenwood Food Processor is a do-it-all piece of kit that will last for years, while the Nutribullet will make my morning smoothies much easier to make.
Here are my top picks from the sale, which have a whopping combined saving of £410. I would recommend snapping these picks up sooner rather than later if there's anything you have your eye on.
Heading into Black Friday with a few key items in mind will help you to make worthwhile purchases. It's always good to be mindful before hitting the sales shopping, but I'd definitely recommend to not wait around too long.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
