I just saved £410 on kitting out my kitchen by shopping the Argos Black Friday sale - these buys will make winter cooking so much simpler

Black Friday is officially just around the corner, and many retailers, such as Argos, have graced us with the surprise of starting their sales a little bit early. This yearly sales event also perfectly coincides with the time to hunker down inside our homes and embrace home cooking - and with this comes an urge to upgrade some of our cookware. Argos' Black Friday sale is the ultimate place to start.

Autumn is the perfect time for batch cooking, baking and hosting, so having the right small appliances and kitchen tools to make cooking simpler will make dinner times stress-free. Whether you're on the hunt for the best air fryer, the best stand mixer or the best food processor, Argos' Black Friday sale has some of the lowest prices I'm predicting to see over the course of the sales event.

Don't let the early sale put you off - this is the lowest that Argos' prices will go, so if there's something you've got your eye on, then it's best to snap it up fast. These are my favourite picks from the sale that I'll be snapping up to spruce up my kitchen.

Argos' Black Friday Sale

Black Friday officially starts on the 28th of November this year. However, last year we saw the sales launch as early as the 1st November, and this year it appears to have started even earlier, with Argos deals kicking it off.

Black Friday deals are always some of the biggest discounts that you'll see all year round, and I was astounded when I saw that Argos had discounted the KitchenAid Stand Mixer by £219. I love my own KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and if I didn't already own one, then I would certainly be hitting purchase, but it also makes a fabulous gift for someone special in your life.

There are also a few bigger-ticket items that I have had my eye on to upgrade my kitchen; the Kenwood Food Processor is a do-it-all piece of kit that will last for years, while the Nutribullet will make my morning smoothies much easier to make.

Here are my top picks from the sale, which have a whopping combined saving of £410. I would recommend snapping these picks up sooner rather than later if there's anything you have your eye on.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cookworks Cookworks 9l Dual Air Fryer - Black £50 at Argos This dual airfryer is a bargain at £50 - it's perfect for bigger families or those who need two zones for meat and veggie cooking. Nutribullet Nutribullet 600 Series Blender - Black £50 at Argos Don't wait until summer to invest in a Nutribullet - buying now will save you money and you'll be thrilled when smoothie season hits. Kenwood Kenwood Chp61.100wh Easychop Mini Chopper £25 at Argos I don't know how I ever survived without a mini chopper; this makes chopping up veg for batch cooking a walk in the park. Kenwood Kenwood Fdp65.860wh Multipro Express Food Processor £75 at Argos This Kenwood Food Processor is a kitchen essential that you'll have for years - it quite literally does everything. Kitchenaid Kitchenaid 5k45ssbob Classic Stand Mixer - Black £280 at Argos I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the price of the KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It comes in both black and white and I would be surprised to see this price go lower anywhere else over Black Friday. Morphy Richards Morphy Richards 20l 800w Solo Standard Microwave - Silver £45 at Argos It's no fun to spend a lot of money on practical purchases such as a microwave - you can't go wrong with this Morphy Richards option discounted to £45.

Heading into Black Friday with a few key items in mind will help you to make worthwhile purchases. It's always good to be mindful before hitting the sales shopping, but I'd definitely recommend to not wait around too long.