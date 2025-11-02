‘Retromaxxing’ is the emerging Christmas trend I can’t get enough of – and Very Home’s giant nutcracker is the easiest way to nail the trend

If you’re looking for some statement festive decor to wow your guests, look no further, as Very’s Three Kings 120 cm Lit Giant Christmas Nutcracker is just the tonic to create a bold Christmas centrepiece.

This year, nutcracker-themed decor has emerged as one of the biggest Christmas trends , reflecting a significant shift towards nostalgia and tradition in our Christmas decorating ideas .

But suppose you’re looking to take this trend to the next level. In that case, Very’s 120cm nutcracker decorations maintain the level of nostalgia we’re looking for, whilst giving the trend a big maximalist twist. Because if you can’t go all out at Christmas, when can you?

Last year, we saw giant gonks make an appearance within festive collections, but now giant nutcrackers have become a more sophisticated upgrade. Perfect for positioning in front of the best artificial Christmas trees or mantlepiece, the Three Kings Lit Giant Christmas Nutcracker is made from metal and hand-painted in a traditional style.

There are three giant nutcrackers on offer: Traditional, which is painted in festive red, green and gold, a gold and silver nutcracker for a glitzy look, and finally navy and gold for a sleek, stylish look.

Each stands on a painted plinth, so you don’t have to worry about them falling over. Standing at 120cm, they’re large enough to make a statement on their own, but just in case they weren’t impressive enough, the ornament also has 23 warm LED lights to give it an added cosy glow.

(Image credit: Three Kings)

At £119.19, these aren’t exactly the cheapest Christmas decorations you’ll find on the high street this year; however, they will stand out against any other decoration, and the reviews have been impressed so far.

‘I bought this nutcracker for my husband as a thank you. We both like nutcrackers and have a couple of the smaller ones. This one is quite expensive but, as we have seen, is well worth the money (also helped that I had a 20% off voucher). When lit up, it looks stunning, also has a timer function and comes on at the same time each day for 4 hours, or you can use it as you want it on,’ said one.

‘This Nutcracker is absolutely beautiful, been wanting one for ages. Well-made and Stunning. So happy with it,’ said another.

Why are giant nutcrackers trending?

Nutcrackers are a classic motif of Christmas, but why are we seeing a resurgence right now? What it boils down to is a desire to seek out the traditional, nostalgic Christmases of our childhoods.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

‘This year we’re seeing a wave of more maximalist and nostalgia-heavy decorating trends. As well as the ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic’ that has been all over TikTok, we’re predicting the rise of ‘Retromaxxing’, which gives Christmas a twist of kitsch. By drawing on heirloom treasures and vintage finds like nutcrackers, these vintage-inspired looks are both sentimental and delightfully quirky — is there anything more festive?!’ comments Whinnie Williams, Interior Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill .

‘Even if you have less space to work with, don’t feel the need to shy away from oversized pieces. These can still have a great impact and even make a small space feel larger - you just need to be conscious of scale and clever about placement, especially if your giant nutcracker is in the same room as your Christmas tree.

‘Using repetition will help bring rhythm to your decor. When styling your giant nutcracker, I’d suggest picking out a colour from the decoration and repeating it throughout your scheme as an anchor, so that everything feels cohesive.’

If you want to go bold and colourful this Christmas, a giant nutcracker is an easy way to achieve this. Can you see one perched by your Christmas tree this year?