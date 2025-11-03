Aldi’s sell-out hurricane candle has had a major stylish update – and it smells just like this iconic designer fragrance

The Aldi middle aisle, Holy Grail for affordable candle lovers, is welcoming a stunning new arrival this week. The XXL Confetti Glass Hurricane Candle (£24.99, 2kg), is a statement piece of decor that smells just like one of the UK’s most popular designer scents.

At a recent preview of the Aldi Christmas Specialbuys , the Ideal Home team was blown away by this gorgeous statement candle. Made from on-trend confetti glass, we couldn’t get over the sheer size of it, or the fact that it smells reminiscent of YSL’s Black Opium fragrance.

Landing in stores this Thursday (6 November), the Aldi XXL Confetti Glass Hurricane Candle is likely to be a big hit. So, run, don’t walk to get your hands on one.

HOTEL COLLECTION XXL Hurricane Candle £24.99 at Aldi With 150 hours of burn time, this candle is excellent value for money at just £24.99. Plus, with two stunning scents to choose from you can pick a candle that works best for your home. Baobab Collection Scented Candle Pearls Black £55 at Baobab This designer candle is one Aldi's looks most like. It doesn't have the same scent, however. So, if you prefer a fresh, citrus scent, this candle has notes of ginger, grapefruit and rose.

Aldi’s hurricane candles are highly anticipated every year, since they are worlds cheaper than some of our favourite designer hurricane candles, such as the iconic Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Hurricane Candle (£370 at John Lewis) . Offering hours of burn time and often available in very similar fragrances to our favourite designers, it’s easy to see why these Aldi candles fly off the shelves.

The brand new confetti hurricane candle offers a whopping 150 hours of burn time and is available in two sumptuous scents, Opium Noir or Sweet Almond & Macaroon. Now it is the Opium Noir scent that is similar to Black Opium, something Ideal Home’s Digital Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, spotted when previewing the fragrances.

‘I smelt the Opium Noir version in the black confetti vessel - it was a warm and grown-up scent. If you like scents like YSL Black Opium, then this is the perfect sophisticated candle for you. I'm definitely buying one as a statement piece for my coffee table,’ she said.

I have had the standard Aldi candle of the Opium Noir scent, and while the fragrance is gorgeous, I did find that it tunnelled quite easily, so you want to research how to stop candles from tunnelling before purchasing.

Another standout is the confetti glass vessel that the candle comes in. Confetti glass is a timeless home decor trend , and with these candles' rich brown speckles, it’s nailing the biggest colour trend of the year, too.

I predict these candles won’t be on the shelves for long, so if you miss out, I’ve tracked down three more gorgeous confetti candles to create a statement in your home.

M&S Lychee & Dragonfruit Confetti 3 Wick Candle £15 at M&S If you like fruity fragrances, then this lychee and dragonfruit candle could be just the ticket. The reviews say it smells lovely and the candle light filters beautifully through the glass. Habitat Habitat 60 Gold Edit Confetti Glass Candle - Amber £9 at Argos This luxe looking candle has notes of amberwood and musk, making it an excellent choice for autumn. It has a burn time of 35 hours so you can get plenty of enjoyment out of this rich, earthy scent. Dunelm Vanilla & Cedarwood Confetti Candle £8 at Dunelm I love a sweet-scented vanilla candle, and the design of this confetti candle looks just as good as Aldi's. With 50 hours of burn time, I think it's £8 price tag is excellent.

This candle has caused quite the stir on the Ideal Home team. Can you see yourself picking it up, too?