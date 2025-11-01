I’m seeing tortoiseshell lighting everywhere this autumn, and I’m obsessed with this cosy trend. But the best looking I’ve seen is the Habitat Glass Tortoise Shell Lamp (£30) , and right now you can get an extra 20% off.

I’m a sucker for a pretty lamp and an avid follower of all the different lighting trends . Luxe mood lighting that casts a cosy glow has set the trend for autumn this year, and tortoiseshell, with its warm and luxurious brown tones, is the perfect way to achieve this.

The Habitat Glass Tortoise Shell Lamp combines cosy lighting with stylish structure, perfect if you want your lighting options to look like a work of art.

Habitat Habitat Glass Tortoise Shell Table Lamp - Brown £30 at Habitat I love everything about this a lamp from the warming tortoiseshell glass to the bold sculptural design.

Tortoiseshell is not a new pattern by any means, but it is one I consider to be timeless. We typically see it emerge in the colder months, and recently, it has been everywhere from manicures to tortoiseshell kitchen accessories this year.

Habitat’s tortoiseshell lamp looks as much like a sculpture as it does a table light. Its half-moon design gives it oodles of visual appeal, while its classic tortoiseshell pattern is warming and timeless. Meanwhile, the bulb itself sits inside a glass dome, making every aspect of this lamp interesting.

At £30, this lamp is a steal. Habitat table lamps never disappoint, thanks to their affordable prices and high-quality designs. I’m sure you’ll agree that this lamp looks far more expensive than its price tag, and could easily be mistaken for a higher-end brand. And right now, get more for your money as this lamp has a further 20% discount if you use the code ‘LIGHT20’ at checkout.

Why is tortoiseshell lighting trending?

‘As with most trends, you don’t have to look very far to see why a certain colour, pattern or design is having a moment in interiors. This is certainly the case for tortoiseshell lighting, as one of the latest ‘animal prints’ to be influencing everything from manicure choices to glasses and footwear., says Olivia Sauerwein, resident Style Advisor and Art Director for Wayfair.co.uk .

‘The perfect print for autumn, bringing warmth and depth, its caramel amber tones adds a luxe look to elevate a room. With its semi-translucent quality, when lights are switched on it creates a gorgeous diffused glow - making the design the perfect choice to create a cosy autumn-winter space.’

Tortoiseshell lighting is essentially a neutral so it can be paired with a wide range of colours. However, to lean into its sophisticated and luxurious look, consider pairing it with rich olive or navy walls.

‘To style it at home, consider a statement tortoiseshell floor lamp in a living room or elegant pendants over a dining table, ensuring the warm light enhances the space. Complement these pieces with natural textures like brass, wood, or linen, and select warm-dim LEDs to perfect the ambient glow. Whether paired with ochre and olive for a warm scheme or ink and sage for a striking contrast, tortoiseshell lighting adds a touch of refined luxury,’ comments Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

If you’ve developed a taste for tortoiseshell lighting like I have, here are three more stunning options to browse.

M&S Glass Tortoise Shell Easy Fit Shade £39.50 at M&S I love this pendant light from M&S. It will fill your room with an amber glow, and the pendant itself is bang on trend. Next Amber Orange Tortoiseshell Rechargeable Touch Wireless Table Lamp £45 at Next Rechargeable lighting is always a good idea. It's portable so you can improving the lighting and style of any area of your home. Dunelm Kira Tortoiseshell Touch Table Lamp £39 at Dunelm This Art Deco-style table lamp looks fabulous. It'sperfect for bedside tables or as a statement peice to add to a sideboard.