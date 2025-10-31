Stacey Solomon’s new Christmas range with George Home is the perfect mix of cosy and rustic decor – 6 picks to get you in the holiday spirit
It's time to get into the festive spirit
It’s the festive drop we’ve all been waiting for. Stacey Solomon has unveiled her latest Christmas collection with George Home, and it’s the perfect balance of cosy and rustic decor.
Ever since partnering with George Home a few years ago, Stacey Solomon’s collections within the brand consistently nail the biggest home decor trends. Combining Stacey’s signature style and drawing inspiration from her home at Pickle Cottage, these drops are often a pretty blend of creamy neutrals, super soft materials and a sprinkling of playfulness.
This latest festive collection is no different, and has all you need to fulfil your Christmas decorating ideas. Expect to see plenty of rustic tableware, cosy bedding and lots of festive cheer. Here are my top six picks.
While a lot of Christmas trends this year have focused on flamboyant, bold colours, nostalgic tinsel and every bell and whistle you can picture, Stacey has opted for a more subtle look. Her collection looks rustic and homely.
For me, my standout this year is the Etched Floral Faux Fur Duvet Set (£30). As much as I love festive decor, I find festive bedding can be a little too much - I mean, you can only really use it for one month of the year. However, this subtle and sophisticated set, while certainly having festive elements, is well-suited to the whole of winter.
Plus, faux fur has been a big breakout trend this winter, from Primark’s latest collection to even finding its way to the middle aisle of Aldi, as we are all seemingly prioritising comfort this year.
This cosy feel is reflected in the rest of the collection, and I’m a big fan of the soft creams and greens used throughout to create a more rustic and traditional look.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
In a year packed with maximalist Christmas collections, Stacey’s feels like a fresh alternative. Which piece is your favourite?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.