Interior experts share the one design mistake to avoid if you want to ensure your home is always on trend
I've asked the professionals to share their advice
It can be overwhelming to keep up with trends – every few months, something that was once in style is traded for something new, in a cycle that endlessly repeats – and it's even harder to incorporate them into the home.
With such an ever-changing cycle of home decor trends, it seems impossible to maintain a stylish home in a sustainable way and without breaking the bank.
However, it doesn't have to be difficult to keep up with the biggest home decor trends, as our experts prove. In fact, the secret lies in ignoring those big trends when it comes to large items in a room, and instead incorporating them through smaller accessories.
The secret to maintaining an on-trend home is actually to avoid the trends – at least for the fundamental elements of a room.
'One of the biggest design mistakes when it comes to trends is committing to them through large or permanent elements, like wall colours or big pieces of furniture. While they might feel stylish in the moment, they can quickly look dated when tastes inevitably shift,' explains Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker & Stonehouse.
This is something seconded by Helen Ashmore, head of design, Laura Ashley. 'If you want your home to stay effortlessly stylish, then avoid committing to passing trends with your more premium items, such as wallpaper , window treatments or large and/or expensive furniture pieces.'
Opt for timeless colours and prints for big ticket items
For an on-trend home, take inspiration from how interior designers decorate with neutrals to find shades and tones that both speak to you and can be layered with a range of different colours, patterns and textures.
'An on-trend wallpaper may look fashionable today, but can quickly feel outdated, and those are expensive changes to make,' says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. Instead, opt for neutral paint ideas and flooring and pieces of furniture in a versatile fabric with elegant silhouettes.
The joy of decorating in this way is that the bones of your room will never go out of style, preventing you from wasting money and resources on a reget-fuelled redesign.
'The key is to keep your larger investments timeless, and bring in on-trend touches through smaller, more affordable pieces,' says Magdalena Gierasinska.
Of course, this doesn't mean that you can't buy big-ticket on-trend pieces. For example, if you absolutely love the latest sofa trend, then you shouldn't feel like you have to avoid it simply because it's on trend. However, approach with caution.
Perhaps wait a few months to check that you still love the piece even when the novelty of the trend starts to fade. Plus, by waiting for the trend to pass, you might even get a discount on the best sofas.
Accessorise your space with affordable on-trend accents
With the timeless backdrop in place, you can then have fun, switching out smaller items in on-trend colours, materials and patterns.
'A rug in this season’s palette, cushions in the fabric of the moment or sculptural décor items can instantly refresh a room, and they’re much easier to replace when the next trend comes along,' says Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village.
'Think of trends as the accessories to your core pieces, rather than the basis for the entire look. A classically styled sofa becomes a canvas for bold cushions and textured throws, which can be updated easily as and when your tastes change. This not only keeps your interiors feeling fresh but ensures your investment pieces stand the test of time,' says Helen Ashmore, head of design, Laura Ashley.
When adding on-trend pieces, be cautious about proportion and quantity – overstuffing is one of the living room design mistakes to avoid.
'If you overcrowd a small room with oversized accessories or scatter tiny items in a large space, the look won’t feel cohesive, no matter how current the style. Thoughtfully chosen pieces that suit the scale of the space, whether that’s a generously sized rug to ground a seating area or a few statement accessories in a larger room, ensure your home feels considered, comfortable and stylish, while still leaving you free to swap in the next big trend,' says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village
The wicker table lamp trend was huge this year and could easily be incorporated into a neutral space.
Embrace lighting trends
We love a lighting trend at Ideal Home, and so do the experts.
'Lighting is an area where trends can be embraced without risk. Instead of fixing bold ceiling lights or rewiring your home to chase the latest look, think about layering your lighting with smaller, flexible pieces,' says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker & Stonehouse.
'Decorative table lamps – or even wireless lamps – in trending colours or patterns instantly lift a room and feel just as striking switched off as they do when illuminated. Mixing heights, shapes, and finishes allows you to experiment with a new style in an affordable way, while still creating warmth, depth and balance in your space.'
You could even go a step further and invest in neutral lamp bases, then just switch up the shades when the mood takes you.
If you get the basics right, then you should have the foundations of a stylish room that never goes out of fashion. All the lamps, rugs and scatter cushions are the icing on the cake that will add the latest trend into your home without a big renovation.
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.
