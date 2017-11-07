The 30 tidying tasks we find most therapeutic

How do you like to de-stress? With a bottle of wine? Soaking in a long, hot bath? Curled up on the sofa in front of a film or with a good book? Perhaps, but a recent study has found that eight in ten adults also find organising and tidying tasks to be a real stress-buster.

The research, commissioned by stationery manufacturer Avery UK, found that four in five people find mess stressful, while 63 per cent don’t feel on top of things unless their items are in the ‘right place’.

Whether it be filing away important documents or organising the books and DVDs in your home library, the average adult spends more than three and a half hours a week – that’s almost eight days a year – getting things in order at home and at work. That’s more time than most of us spend practising a hobby!

Here are the 30 organising and tidying tasks we find the most therapeutic. Which are your favourite?

30. Emptying the dishwasher

29. Clearing the garage

28. Organising DVDs alphabetically

27. Creating a filing system

26. Organising books alphabetically/by genre

25. Arranging pots and pans by shape and size

24. Arranging wardrobe by colour/size/clothing type

23. Sorting through paperwork at home

22. Cleaning the inside of the car

21. Washing the car

20. Organising CDs/vinyl alphabetically

19. Loading the washing machine

18. Tidying desk at home

17. Labelling files, folders or storage

16. Putting ironing away

15. Ironing

14. Filing away documents at work

13. Writing things on the calendar

12. Wiping kitchen worktops

11. Mowing the lawn

10. Dusting/polishing my home

9. Cleaning the bathroom

8. Washing the dishes

7. Making the bed

6. Organising storage

5. Tidying my desk at work

4. Vacuuming

3. Organising important personal documents

2. Putting together a to-do list

1. Crossing stuff off a to-do list

Which tidying tasks do you find most therapeutic? Let us know in the comments box below!

