I just discovered these tiny cleaning tools from Beldray, and they're incredible for tackling tight corners and awkward angles
Proof that bigger isn't always better
I often consider autumn to have the same feeling as the New Year. A feeling of renewal is in the air, making it a great time to get your home in order. And if you have any deep cleans planned, Beldray has extended its Deep Clean Range, and now I can’t stop thinking about its tiny brushes.
When it comes to the best cleaning products, Beldray often ranks highly due to its affordability and quality. Not only is the brand great for producing larger cleaning products, such as the best handheld vacuums, but Beldray is also producing some of the smallest cleaning products I’ve seen - such as the new Scrape & Scrub Duo (£3.99 at Beldray).
Featuring handy new products to help you clean the smallest of spaces or the tightest of crannies, quite literally leaves no corners uncleaned this autumn.
What immediately caught my attention when browsing the latest Deep Clean Range was how tiny some of the cleaning products were. Most notable were the Deep Clean Detailing Brushes (was £9.99, now £4.99 at Beldray), which consist of four small brushes, and can handle everything from cleaning your oven to your washing machine.
It includes a stiff bristle brush, V-shaped grout and edge brush, a mini dustpan with scraper, and a soft, angled detail brush. Despite their size, these brushes are all designed to tackle stubborn dirt and grime without damaging surfaces. Plus, these brushes have ergonomic heads to optimise scrubbing pressure and make cleaning tricky spots easier.
Similarly, the Scrape and Scrub Duo features a handheld scrubbing brush and a built-in double-ended scrape and poke tool. Now this tool is tiny - to the point where I couldn’t picture using it - but Beldray says it’s designed to precisely pick dirt from plugs and scrape stubborn dirt from tight places. And if you’re worried about the scraper’s tiny size, don’t worry, it has a non-slip rubber handle to help you grip.
Lastly is the Deep Clean 3 in 1 Track Brush (was £9.99, now £2.99 at Beldray), which combines three handy cleaning tools into one tiny scrubbing brush. This trio of attachments includes a look brush, detail brush and crevice brush, making it an ideal tool for cleaning your washing machine, window sills or any areas of your home with a grooved edge.
Shop the rest of the Beldray Deep Clean Range
If you’re looking to complete a deep clean, these tiny tools can be excellent at achieving the finer details. I personally will be racing to try them out. We’d love to know how you get on if you do, too.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
