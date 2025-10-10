I just discovered these tiny cleaning tools from Beldray, and they're incredible for tackling tight corners and awkward angles

I often consider autumn to have the same feeling as the New Year. A feeling of renewal is in the air, making it a great time to get your home in order. And if you have any deep cleans planned, Beldray has extended its Deep Clean Range, and now I can’t stop thinking about its tiny brushes.

When it comes to the best cleaning products , Beldray often ranks highly due to its affordability and quality. Not only is the brand great for producing larger cleaning products, such as the best handheld vacuums , but Beldray is also producing some of the smallest cleaning products I’ve seen - such as the new Scrape & Scrub Duo (£3.99 at Beldray) .

Featuring handy new products to help you clean the smallest of spaces or the tightest of crannies, quite literally leaves no corners uncleaned this autumn.

Beldray Deep Clean 3 in 1 Track Brush Was £9.99 now £2.99 at Beldray Made up of three handy brushes in one, this compact design is perfect for reaching awkward crevices such as washing machine seals. Beldray Scrape & Scrub Duo - Deep Clean Handheld Scrubbing Brush Was £9.99 now £3.99 This tiny brush is excellent at chipping away at picking up stubborn dirt from awkward spots. Beldray Deep Clean Detailing Brushes – Pack of 4 Was £9.99 now £4.99 These brushes are specially designed to tackle stubborn areas of dirt and grime without damaging delicate surfaces.

What immediately caught my attention when browsing the latest Deep Clean Range was how tiny some of the cleaning products were. Most notable were the Deep Clean Detailing Brushes (was £9.99, now £4.99 at Beldray) , which consist of four small brushes, and can handle everything from cleaning your oven to your washing machine.

It includes a stiff bristle brush, V-shaped grout and edge brush, a mini dustpan with scraper, and a soft, angled detail brush. Despite their size, these brushes are all designed to tackle stubborn dirt and grime without damaging surfaces. Plus, these brushes have ergonomic heads to optimise scrubbing pressure and make cleaning tricky spots easier.

I couldn't get over how tiny the Scrub & Scrape Duo brush was! (Image credit: Beldray)

Similarly, the Scrape and Scrub Duo features a handheld scrubbing brush and a built-in double-ended scrape and poke tool. Now this tool is tiny - to the point where I couldn’t picture using it - but Beldray says it’s designed to precisely pick dirt from plugs and scrape stubborn dirt from tight places. And if you’re worried about the scraper’s tiny size, don’t worry, it has a non-slip rubber handle to help you grip.

Lastly is the Deep Clean 3 in 1 Track Brush (was £9.99, now £2.99 at Beldray) , which combines three handy cleaning tools into one tiny scrubbing brush. This trio of attachments includes a look brush, detail brush and crevice brush, making it an ideal tool for cleaning your washing machine , window sills or any areas of your home with a grooved edge.

Shop the rest of the Beldray Deep Clean Range

Beldray Battery Powered Scrubber Brush, Deep Clean Handheld Tool With 4 Interchangeable & Oscillating Heads Was £15.99 now £9.99 at Amazon Electric scrubbers are incredible at banishing grease, grime and dirt from your grouting, tiles and hobs with minimal effort from your part. Beldray Deep Clean Dual-Sided Detail Brushes Was £6.99 now £2.99 at Amazon Reach those tricky areas with these handy brushes. They're especially good for washing dishes, and reaching areas you may miss with a standard sponge. Beldray Deep Clean Flat Mop & Bucket Set Was £19.99 now £14.99 at Amazon This space-saving mop may have a compact design, but it can hold 5.5L of water at a time. It's suitable for vinyl, wood, and tile floors and even has a drainage hole so you don't have to worry about heavy lifting.

If you’re looking to complete a deep clean, these tiny tools can be excellent at achieving the finer details. I personally will be racing to try them out. We’d love to know how you get on if you do, too.