‘It cut my cleaning time down by at least half!’ — this £20 skirting board cleaning tool has over 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I hate cleaning my skirting boards. It’s tedious, fiddly, and even though I have a relatively small house in comparison to big family homes, my back is always aching by the time I’m done. That’s why I was intrigued when I spotted the 5-star rated Qaestfy Wall & Skirting Board Cleaner Mop Tool for £19.98 at Amazon.

After all, there are so many ways to clean skirting boards, but almost all of them are back-breaking methods that require a lot of bending down, multiple cleaning products, and don’t always get into the natural nooks and crannies of the many different types of skirting boards out there.

But this dedicated skirting board cleaning tool promises a deep clean like no other, and shoppers can’t help but rave about how ‘effortless’ it is to use. The best part? It also doubles up as a floor and wall mop, which means it’ll also compete with the best mops on the market.

Qaestfy Wall & Skirting Board Cleaner Mop Tool £19.98 at Amazon With a long handle and two different types of cleaning pads, this cleaning tool can be used to clean skirting boards, walls, floors, and even windows. And while the pads are machine washable, there are spares just in case.

The Qaestfy Wall & Skirting Board Cleaner Mop Tool really is the ultimate multi-purpose tool. And while you can use it to perfect your wall mopping or use the extra chenille mop pads to clean your floors or even clean your windows, it’s the option to clean skirting boards without the fuss that really excites me.

And it seems as though shoppers can’t get enough of it, either. With over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, a whopping 54% of them are 5-star reviews from happy customers who love how easy it is to use when cleaning their skirting boards.

One customer went as far as to say, ‘Every home should have one of these. Used this morning for the first time, it was fantastic - easy to assemble, but does the job really well. I did all my shirting boards so effortlessly. I also did the tops of the door frames. Worth every penny - no kneeling on floors, so no backache. I love it.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

Another wrote, ‘It cut my cleaning time down by at least half, and there's no having to get down on my knees. It works for walls, especially around light switches, architraving, and I cleaned my oven, dishwasher and fridge doors with it too. I highly recommend.’

Of course, it’s important to note that I haven’t tested this product out myself, but I’ve already added it to my basket and can’t wait to try it out in my home.

After all, you can turn the microfibre mop up so it conforms to the contour of any skirting board from any angle, allowing it to clean every inch of your skirting boards - regardless of its shape or size.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

The bonus? As it’s essentially a mop, you can also choose how you want to clean your skirting boards. You could opt for a quick, dry dust with a dry mop pad, or you could wet the mop pad and clean it that way. After all, wet dusting is always better than dry dusting.

That’s one of the reasons why I also love using a Scrub Daddy Damp Duster to clean my skirting boards, and have ranked it as one of the best cleaning products you can buy. I typically use it to clean my blinds, but also find it extremely effective when cleaning the tops of my skirting. However, it’s always been a little too big and bulky to get into smaller curves, so this new cleaning tool should work a treat.

And for under £20, how could you really go wrong?

How do you clean your skirting boards?