3 of the best places to position lights in a galley kitchen – turn a dark, narrow kitchen into a warm, well-lit hub

A galley kitchen is famously one of the most difficult kitchen layouts to work with. Long and narrow, it leaves little scope for being experimental with cabinetry, and kitchen lighting ideas are even trickier to navigate.

As the nights start drawing in, lighting plays a bigger role in our kitchen than ever before. Evenings spent cooking now need bright illumination, and when hosting, ambient lighting is essential for creating a cosy, inviting atmosphere. But where should you position lights in a galley kitchen?

Opting for multiple different forms of illumination is key in a kitchen - it creates a scheme full of depth and intrigue, as well as ensuring every corner is well-lit.

1. Choose an overheard light

An overhead light is perhaps the most obvious choice for a galley kitchen, but it still requires careful consideration. While a pendant light Creates a focal point between the two opposing runs of cabinetry, it likely won't be enough to illuminate the full length of a galley kitchen.

'Lighting is key in a galley kitchen, where space and shadow can easily compete. A high-quality overhead light is essential for creating an even, functional beam of light, which is especially important in a space that’s used daily,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, Founder and CreativeDirector of Buster + Punch.

'Due to the compact layout of a galley kitchen, either adjustable spot lights or a flush ceiling light typically work best overhead.' You could also combine the two - a pendant light to add style to the space, with spot lights surrounding it for practical illumination.

2. Create illumination over worktops with wall lights

Galley kitchens often lack those little pockets where warmth and dimension can be created, thanks to the simple, narrow layout. One of my favourite ways to add interest is by adding wall lights to these runs of cabinetry, adding a decorative element as well as illumination.

You could choose to flank a sink with wall lights placed either side, or you could feature a wall light on its own. Picture lights are also a handy way of adding a stylised area to a galley kitchen; prop on open shelving or do away with wall cabinetry in one area, and instead opt for a large piece of wall art with a picture light.

3. Focus on flexibility with a portable lamp

It's likely that plug sockets are few and far between in your galley kitchen, and where you do have them, they will be occupied with essential small appliances. This is where a rechargeable kitchen lamp comes in.

Kitchen lamps are such a clever way of adding personality to a cooking space, creating a homely feel that is akin to that of your living room and bedroom. A lamp is also super useful for lighting up dark corners of a kitchen that can't quite be reached by a main overhead light.

In a galley kitchen, prop a kitchen lamp on the end of the worktop so you can easily transport it to a dining table. This means it won't take up the main portion of your precious worktop space that needs to be utilised for meal prep.

Lighting is crucial in a kitchen, even more so in a galley kitchen, as such a small space, but get it right and you'll quickly realise why this kitchen layout is the one most chefs choose for their own home.