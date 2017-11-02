Aldi advent calendars have the countdown to Christmas covered

Today's Aldi specialbuys event is the eagerly anticipated range of advent calendars. The superb range has a design to suit every family member, at really affordable prices

It’s November already, how did that happen?! Meaning it’s less than four weeks until we begin the countdown to Christmas.

In store and online from today Thursday 2nd November, the latest range of Aldi Specialbuys are the eagerly awaited advent calendars. Be prepared for the first day of advent by buying your calender now, these ones are well worth bagging while you can…



Looking for further advent inspiration? Best Christmas advent calendars to make the most of the countdown

Wooden advent calendars

This traditional wooden advent calendar can used year after year. The frosty white design has a classic Nordic feel, perfect for a Scandi-inspired decorating scheme. The drawers for each day can be filled with treats of your choice, making it versatile enough for any family member. While doing the weekly shop in Aldi stock up on sweets to fill this advent, with Aldi prices you’ll be sure to save yourself even more money.

The range of wooden designs are an absolute bargain, this white one is our particular favourite of the limited edition collection.

Buy now: LED White Wooden Advent Calendar, £8.99

We see the specialbuys before they arrive, be sure to check in and see what’s new These Aldi Specialbuys need to be on your shopping list this week

This jolly gingerbread house advent calendar is just the thing to help get the little ones into the festive spirit. Why not stock up on party bag style mini toys to alternate with sweets on every other day, to keep the countdown exciting. The sweet gingerbread family on this design are illuminated with LED lights for an added decorative touch.

Buy now: LED Wooden Gingerbread house, £8.99

Nutcracker advent calendar

The traditional Nutcracker character is the hero of Christmas 2017! Make the countdown even more fun with this design, which is essentially a huge toy in itself! In trendy grey with faux fur detailing this attractive nutcracker design will act as a stylish tabletop decoration too.

Buy now: Wooden Nutcracker Soldier advent Calendar, £8.99

Activity book advent

If you’re looking to avoid filling the kids up with chocolate before breakfast this activity advent book is the perfect alternative. This advent calender with a difference provides an engaging Christmas-themed activity each day, to make the days pass with a little extra fun factor.

Buy now: Christmas Advent Activity Book, £1.99

One for Mum! There’s no denying that Mum’s feel the most under pressure to get everything ready for Christmas; surely building a charm bracelet as the days tick on will help to ease the stress? This jewellery advent is a great alternative to chocolate, with 24 stylish jewellery treats waiting to be unwrapped each day.

Buy now: Jewellery Advent Calendar, £9.99

Need Christmas presents for little ones? Check out the latest wooden toy range: Aldi Special buys this week are set to be a game changer

Unlike the monthly countdown you don’t have 24 days to get your hands on one of these advents, as with all specialbuys once they’re gone they’re gone. We predict these fabulous calendars, at these prices, will be gone quicker than you can roast a turkey!