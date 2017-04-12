Are you ready for to make the most of the sales this bank holiday weekend?



Whether you're planning a decorating project, tending to the garden or simply looking to refresh your home with new season furniture - don't miss our selection of the best sales to save you money while you do so.

From specialist paints and fab new furniture to the latest garden equipment, we’ve tracked down the hottest deals around – so you don’t have to.

Long weekends are the perfect time to tackle those decorating projects you’ve been meaning to get around to. With spring in the air it’s the perfect time to give your home a refresh, and what better way to do so than with a lick of paint.

Home Decorating

To keep the budget in-check take advantage of the latest paint deal on at B&Q, only until Tuesday 18th April. All Dulux 5L Standard Coloured Emulsion is on offer for £20 (usually £27.74), with 57 colours to choose from you could stock up to tackle another room at a later opportunity.

Furniture Refresh

If you’re simply looking for fabulous new furniture pieces don’t miss the Bank holiday sale at Marks & Spencer – where’s a whopping 30% off! We’ve got our eye on the Capri Chair, now £159.20 (a saving of £39.80) Available in White, Teal, Grey and Dark Sand we like the idea of mixing things up with a colour combination around a big dining table – perfect for a chic patio area, as seen below…

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

Bank holidays are always a prime time to purchase larger investment furniture pieces, such as sofas – with many great deals to be had. John Lewis have caught our attention with their impressive sofa sale, for a limited time only they are offering up to 50% off selected sofas

Furniture Village are celebrating the bank holiday with extra money off existing sales, with big savings on all furniture.

Wayfair have imaginatively given the join of bargain hunting an Easter twist thanks to their Easter Deals Hunt – with up to 70% off. With a broad spectrum of styles and products available it’s well worth a browse, to help furnish any room. We’re highlighting the savings on the rugs, with a great collection of on-trend styles and at great prices what’s not to love? Inject a splash of ‘Greenery’ to a living space with this Hand Tufted Green Area Rug, with 56% off it’s now just £69.21

If you’re looking for top brands as discount prices, be sure to check out the Spring sale at Houseology with up to 50% off until Monday. Note there’s 20% off Bluebellgray bedding, a great buy to give a bedroom a seasonal makeover.

Laura Ashley have plenty of unmissable deals on over the long weekend; an additional 10% on top of the 50% off sale offer. Great pieces to invest in include the Broughton Pale French Grey 5 Drawer Chest for this weekend only it will be down from £1,100 to £693 and the vintage inspired Somerset Ivory Double Bed Frame, now £425.25 – a saving of £249.75.

A shopping favourite of any stylist is Cox & Cox, who cater for every room in the home – a collection of paired back Scandi chic pieces to. From charming house shaped lanterns to stunning Oak wood furniture pieces, it’s a great one-stop-shop to decorate your home in style. This weekend they are offering 25% off with the code ‘EASTER25’

Round Oak Bar Stool, £150, Cox & Cox.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Great Gardens

When it comes to preparing your garden for summer, it’s essential that you have the right tools for the job. We’ve found some fab bargains to help get your garden in tip-top shape in time for the warmer weather – and some great furniture finds so you can relax and enjoy the space when you’re done!

You can’t beat the look of a perfectly manicured lawn…



There’s nothing worse than having to tackle an overgrown lawn with a dodgy mower that keeps shorting out. Get your garden greenery in check with a brand spanking new mower (without the hefty price tag). We’ve found a great deal on Amazon for the Bosch Rotak 37 Ergoflex Eletric Rotary Lawn Mower – with 29% off, it’s a steal at £106.56 (was £149.99)

MPU 02

Then finish the job and neaten up those edges with a Flymo Power 500XT Corded Grass Trimmer from Argos – currently with 20% off at £39.99.

MPU 04

Once the lawn is tended to, it’s time to turn those green fingers to planting! Gardening supremos Thompson & Morgan are offering 20% off this Easter weekend, and with flower plants, vegetable seeds and fruit trees there is something for everyone.

If your existing decking is looking a little shabby then now is the time to replace it! You can do the whole job for a fraction of the price with this brilliant offer at Wickes Buy 4 for 3 when buying decking boards or tiles. And while you’re at it, why not spruce up any existing woodwork in your garden with the Wickes 2 for £22 Cuprinol Wood Care deal.

Once your outdoor space is looking neat and tidy then it’s time to kick back and enjoy the sunshine. Take a look at the latest bargains to help you relax and unwind in style:

15% off Greenhouses, Sheds & Summerhouses, Wickes

40% off Garden furniture at Debenhams

MPU 05

15% off Selected garden furniture at Waitrose Garden

We are always keeping an eye out for the latest home discounts so you don’t have to. Check out Black Friday 2017 – the best kitchen, home and furniture deals to stay ahead of the game come November, because it will be here before you know it!