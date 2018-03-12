Have you seen the latest b&m marble-effect homeware causing a stir?

Marble is a key material for spring/summer 2018, making marble home accessories more popular than ever! There’s a new range of marble-effect treasures at b&m to help tap into this trend on a budget. The pieces are cool and, as you’d imagine from the discount store, all great value.

The marvelous marble looking pieces are online now and in stores, while stocks last.

Give servingware a contemporary edge with this glorious white marble effect set of dining essentials. The set contains four of each dinner plates, side plates, bowls and mugs.

Marble wallpaper is one way to really tap into this popular interiors trend! This fragmented marble pattern adds an extra layer of interest to walls. Thanks to the light silver colouring this design is not too overpowering to mix into a more vibrant decor.

A simple marble-effect wall clock is a stylish addition to any room. The cool nature of the marble makes it perfect for kitchens and bathrooms. This design features a distinct grey marble flex to contrast the black handles and numbers. Black as an accent colour stands out perfectly, making clock watching a doddle.

A simple marble-esque topped table is a great buy for those wanting to inject this on-trend look to living rooms. The marble patterned top is balanced beautifully by simple tapered legs.

Wooden tops keep these tea, coffee and sugar canisters looking beautifully natural. The light wooden is the perfect accent to the soft grey marble-effect on this set. Simple grey typography clearly labels each jar to keep kitchens organised.

Marble takes to walls in other forms than just wallpaper! These floating shelves are pretty retro but are great for adding on-trend touches of marble to rooms. Marble shelves would suit bathroom dressed with toiletries and candles, even better for houseplants. A set of these shelves would come in handy for displaying bathroom plants – a huge trend right now.

Real marble can be expense, but with good marble-effect accessories no one need know they aren’t the real deal. Beauty on a bargain, that’s the aim of the game at b&m.