Create a happier home with this simple Scandi look

Effortlessly create a happier home by choosing a relaxed Scandi vibe, with key pieces from the Ideal Home collection at Very

Here at Ideal Home we love the laid-back, simple appeal of Scandinavian interiors – so much so that we’ve curated a Retro Scandi collection at Very. No look is better suited to this time of year, when dark mornings and even darker evenings have us wanting to hibernate. With hibernation in mind the bedroom is the ideal room to transform with Scandi vibes.

We can learn a thing or two from our Scandinavian neighbours who, despite seeing the least hours of sunlight, manage to retain the title as the happiest countries in the world. A simple, pared-back way of life seems to help achieve a happy home.

Learn more about this happy way of life, by reading Lagom replaces hygge as the new Scandi trend set to dominate 2017

Ensure sweet dreams with a calming bedroom scheme. The ideal colour palette for a calming bedroom should be one of desaturated mineral tones, such as watery blue and muted pink, mixed with hearty earth colours that make us feel at one with nature.

The Scandi-style upholstered bed, with its high winged headboard, is a timeless design that won’t have you restless to change it for years to come. Finished in a contemporary grey fabric that can be matched to a wide selection of decor styles and bedding – particularly well matched to the rich ochre shades we’re seeing come through.

Buy now: Ideal Home Harmony Fabric Double Bed Frame, TODAY £359

You can see a hint of on-trend ochre on this geometric print cushion. Both grey and yellow work in perfect harmony when paired with the soft pinks and blues, creating a serene colour palette.

Buy now: Ideal Home Scandi Geo Cushion, £14.99

Looking to improve your sleep? Best mattress: The guide to a perfect night’s sleep

Blush pink is a key colour for this season and next (we have insider information on this, trust us), and it is the perfect accent colour to enhance any bedroom colour scheme. To instantly create a feeling of hibernation, you can’t go far wrong snuggle up under a tactile throw.

Buy now: Ideal Home Alexa Throw, £30

The key to lighting in a bedroom is keeping it soft and subtle, nothing too harsh for our eyes to adjust before we go to sleep. This stylish lamp features a low wattage bulb that emits the perfect gentle ambience.

Buy now: Ideal Home Hoxton Concrete Base Table Lamp, £32.99

Related: Here’s everything you need to know about clean sleeping

Video Of The Week

Our Retro Scandi collection at Very is filled with accent furniture and accessories decorated with cheerful geometric patterns to. There are five timeless decor styles in the range, be sure to check out the other key trends including Simple Country and Modern Glamour.