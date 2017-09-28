Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

It may be getting darker now it's autumn but fear not the trend for high shine metallics and luxe fabrics means that our homes can continue to shine bright!

Last weekend saw the return of all things sparkly with Strictly Come Dancing back on our screens, giving us our seasonal sequin and glitter fix to bridge the gap between summer festivals and Christmas. Inspiring us to embrace the glitz and glamour, we are dedicated to getting the real fix by embracing the luxe look for our homes with reflective glass accessories, sequin embellished everything and metallic touches.

If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these glam-tactic buys…

1. Sparkly storage

Get organised while adding out and out glamorous shimmer to any setting with these fabulous sequin baskets. The rustic handcrafted straw baskets are giving the glam factor thanks to a ‘dipped’ effect with sequin embellishments on the bottom half. They are also available in a high-shine silver sequin.

Buy now: Sequin Baskets, from £20, Monsoon

2. Quirky candle holders

You can’t beat candlelight for creating ambience in the autumn. Brass and gold metallic finishes on lanterns and candle holders not only adds an extra layer of reflection it extenuates a flickering flame by adding an additional warm rose-tinted glow. Seen here the hexagon lantern and the star candleholder add character to candlelight.

Buy now: Miludi Metal Tea Light Holder, £39; Estello Metal Candle Holder, £16, both La Redoute

3. Luxe cushions

If sequins feels like a step too far you can still embrace this wonderful trend with alternative luxe fabrics such as velvet and sateen…

This velvet look cushion cover perfectly demonstrates how you can create a sophisticated feel without going OTT. Thanks to it’s high sheen nature velvet is the dream fabric for adding a luxurious feel to any living space. The beauty of this camel coloured cushion is that it mixes seamlessly with pretty much all accents colours, making it ultra versatile –it’s also a complete bargain!

Buy now: Velvet Cushion Cover, £8.99, H&M

The strong Japanese influence in interiors this season offers an elegant feel without the need for sequins too, thanks to silky fabrics and gold gilded detailing. This beautifully illustrated heron cushion would instantly add an opulent feel to sofas and armchairs, enhanced further more by teaming with the velvet cushion above.

Buy now: Biba Heron Cushion, £28, House of Fraser

4. Metallic wine glasses

Who wants to go out out when it’s cold and wet? Home entertaining is where it’s at right now. Don’t let being indoors stop you feeling fancy, these cool metallic stemmed glasses are just the thing to add some elegance to any occasion – even if that happens to be that weeks Strictly.

Buy now: Ideal Home Six Piece Gold Ombre Glasses, £39.99, Very

What makes our Ideal Home loves hotlist each week we hear you ask? Anything from fabulous lighting to a simply stunning ‘I MUST have it’ cushion, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up #idealhomeloves

Check back next week when we’ll have more of the same – the week’s hottest new buys. Until then embrace the sparkle folks!