A new Ninja air fryer for under £100 has been released – it's perfect if your kitchen is on the cosier side

Ninja has released a new affordable air fryer for those who want to buy an quality air fryer on a budget. The freshly unveiled Ninja Air Fryer PRO 4.7L has an RRP of £99.99, but is currently reduced to £79.99 via the Ninja website to celebrate its release.
Whilst this new Ninja air fryer looks very similar to one we've already awarded 5 stars to in our review - the Ninja Air Fryer MAX Pro - it's actually slightly different. With a smaller capacity (4.7 litres as opposed to 6.2 litres) and a refreshed design, it's suited perfectly to cosier kitchens with less worktop space. Here's a full look at this new Ninja buy.
If you haven't been swayed by the call of an air fryer yet, that might have been because you're short on space. That's where this petite Ninja number comes in so handy – at just 26.5cm high and 28.5cm wide, it's ideal if you only have one snug corner left unadorned for a new appliance.
It can even fit under cupboards, but just don't forget to pull it out when using it to escape problems with condensation.
Fitting with the ongoing trend of colourful kitchen appliances (including the debut of pastel Slushi drinks makers), this air fryer isn't just available in black, but also in deep blue. It has a simple touch control panel too.
You can pick up Ninja air fryers with many functions, including my favourite air fryer ever the FlexDrawer, but if you want something more straightforward then this release will fit the bill. It has four uncomplicated settings: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate.
If you do decide to take the plunge on this affordable air fryer, you also get some free accessories thrown in. With your purchase, you'll receive a Ninja apron and tongs too.
Could you be tempted by this smaller air fryer for your kitchen? Let me know your ideal air fryer size in the comments.
